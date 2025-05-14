iifl-logo
Prabhav Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Feb 4, 2019

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 May 20257 May 2025
Prabhav Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Audited result for the year ended on March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2025)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202519 Mar 2025
Outcome of the Meeting of Independent Directors of the company
Board Meeting13 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
PRABHAV INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 3lt December 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Thursday, February 13,2025 at 03.45 PM and concluded on 04.15 PM inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited financial result for the third quarter ended December 3l , 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Reviewed the other businesses of the company Board of directors approved the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PRABHAV INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
As attached
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
PRABHAV INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Please take the same on record. With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Monday, August 12, 2024 at 02:30 p.m. and concluded on 03:00 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the following: 1) Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2) Reviewed the other businesses of the company. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

