Board Meeting 14 May 2025 7 May 2025

Prabhav Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Audited result for the year ended on March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2025 19 Mar 2025

Outcome of the Meeting of Independent Directors of the company

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

PRABHAV INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 3lt December 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Thursday, February 13,2025 at 03.45 PM and concluded on 04.15 PM inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited financial result for the third quarter ended December 3l , 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Reviewed the other businesses of the company Board of directors approved the unaudited financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PRABHAV INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

As attached

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024