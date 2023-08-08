To The Members, Prabhav Industries Limited CIN: L45200GJ1995PLC028373

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 29th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with its Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The highlights of the financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 are as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Year Ended 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Gross Sales/Income 18.26 13.34 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 Profit/(Loss) before Tax (10.48) 1.45 Taxes/ Deferred Taxes 0.00 0.40 Earlier Tax Expenses 5.55 21.38 Profit/(Loss) After Taxes (16.02) (20.33) P& L Balance b/f 9,063.57 9,083.90 Profit/(Loss) carried to Balance Sheet 9,047.54 9,063.57

2. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPA- NYS AFFAIR:

During the year under review the total income was Rs. 18.26 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 13.34 Lakhs of the previous Year 2022-23. After making all necessary provisions for current year and after taking into account the current year net profit and total provisions for taxation, the surplus carried to Balance Sheet is Rs. 9,047.54 Lakhs. The Promoters, Board of Directors and entire management team are putting their stern effort to achieve targeted turnover in the segment of projects.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

The Company is engaged in the Business of Iron & Steel Products.

4. CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE:

During the year, the Registered Office of the Company has been shifted from 10th Floor, Titaanium Business Hub, Surat- Khajod Road, Bhimrad, Surat - 395007 Gujarat, India." to "Office No. 348, Massimo Commercial Building, 3rd Floor, Althan Bhimrad Road, Bhimrad, Surat, Gujarat, 395017, India with effect from February 10, 2023.

5. CHANGE OF NAME:

During the year the company has not changed its name.

6. FINANCE:

The Company has not borrowed loan from any Bank during the year under review.

7. SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 46,08,91,000.

A) Allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of convertible warrants:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any equity/warrant during the year.

B) Issue of equity shares with differential rights:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights.

C) Issue of sweat equity shares:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any sweat equity shares.

D) Issue of employee stock options:

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any employee stock options.

E) Provision of money by company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees:

The Company has no scheme of provision of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees. Hence the details under rule 16 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 are not required to be disclosed.

8. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Director of the company has not recommended dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

9. REPORT ON PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES:

The Company has no subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture Companies. 10. DIRECTORS AND KMP: a) Key Managerial Personnel:

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Sr. No Name of Directors Designation 1. Mr. Antony Isabu Esak Managing Director 2. Mr. Mohit Yadav Chief Financial Officer 3. Ms. Prachi Jain Company Secretary

b) Director:

The following are the Director of the Company.

Sr. No. Name of Directors Designation 1. Mr. Shivsharan Yulidra Non-Executive-Independent Director 2. Mr. Akash Suradkar Non-Executive-Independent Director 3. Mrs. Geeta Varma Non-Executive-Independent Director 4. Mr. Gautam Mohite Non-Executive-Independent Director 5. Mr. Pravin Patil Non-Executive-Independent Director

c) Appointment/Re-appointment:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Mohit Yadav (DIN: 10275554), Executive Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and he is being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

d) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

During the year no changes occurred in the Composition of Board Directors due to Appointments and Resignations of Directors. However, the following were appointed as the KMP of the Company :

Mr. Mohit Yadav has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from August 11, 2023. Ms. Prachi Jain has been appointed as the Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer of the company with effect from August 08, 2023.

e) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and reappointment, if any:

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Code of conduct formulated by the

Company as hosted on the Companys Website i.e., www.prabhavind.com

11. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Sub-section 3(a) of Section 134 and Sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the copy of the draft Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31 March, 2024 in Form MGT-7 is uploaded on website of the Company and can be accessed at www.prabhavind.com

12. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND ("IEPF")

A detailed disclosure with regard to the IEPF related activities undertaken by your Company during the year under review forms part of the Report on Corporate Governance.

13. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the year the Board of Directors met Six times (06). The details of the board meetings are provided in Corporate Governance Report.

29/05/2023 08/08/2023 10/08/2023 05/09/2023 08/11/2023 10/02/2024

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors made the following statements in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a. That in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b. That such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; c. That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. e. That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; f. That system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

15. DETAIL OF FRAUD AS PER AUDITORS REPORT:

There is no fraud in the Company during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. This is also being supported by the report of the auditors of the Company as no fraud has been reported in their audit report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

16. BOARDS COMMENT ON THE AUDITORS REPORT:

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Auditors in their respective reports. Observation made by the Statutory Auditors in their Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further comments under section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

17. AUDITORS:

A. Statutory Auditors:

In terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, made thereunder, the present Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. Mohandas & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, has been re-appointed. confirmed and ratified as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for the term of 5 years from the conclusion of this 29th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2029 on such remuneration plus applicable taxes, and out of pocket expenses, as may be recommended by the Audit Committee and as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Statutory Auditors from time to time."

The Company has received a certificate from the Auditor that, he is not disqualified for reappointment within the meaning of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and his appointment, if made would be within the limits specified in Section 139 of the said Act.

Necessary Resolution for ratification of appointment of said Auditor is included in the Notice of AGM for seeking approvals of the Members.

Auditors Report:

The observations and comments furnished by the Auditors in their report read together with the notes to Accounts are self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

B. Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Chirag Jain, Practicing Company Secretary, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith and forms part of the Annual Report. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure -A".

Reply for qualification Remark in Secretarial Audit Report:

I. The Company has not published notice of meeting of the board of directors where financial results shall be discussed and financial results, as required under Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Even though the Company has not published any notice/results in the newspapers, the same has been uploaded with BSE Limited within prescribed time and available for verification in public domain and hence logic of the law has been complied with. The Company has taken serious note of the same and is committed to comply with the Regulations in the coming year.

II. The Company did not have Company Secretary during the year. However, the Company has appointed Ms. Prachi Jain Company secretary and compliance officer 08.08.2023.

The Company was in search of good candidate of qualified Company Secretary and The Company has taken serious note of the same and committed to comply with the Regulations in the coming year. On 08.08.2023, the Company finalized the candidate and appointed Ms. Prachi Jain as a Company Secretary and compliance officer.

III. The Company has not paid Annual Listing Fees for the F.Y. 2023-24.

The Company is going through financial crisis and committed to comply with the provisions relating to payment of listing fees in the coming year.

IV. The Company has not paid various penalties imposed under various regulation by BSE Limited.

Due to lack of expert advise and knowledge, certain compliances have been filed with delay due to which BSE has imposed fine for such delay. The Company has filed waiver application for waiver of penalty with BSE. The Company has taken serious note of the same and committed to comply with the Regulations within prescribed time, in the coming year

V. No Action has been taken by the company related to previous penalty and prosecution notice issued by various entity either by SEBI or by Stock Exchange, Management will responsible for True and Correctness of compliances and all matters, I am providing our Opinion on "as is where is Basis; subject to such information provided by management and its representative. We are unable to give our view on verification and examination of physically maintained proper book of records and other related, Documents and evidences of various meetings and attendance and other matters.

The Company is in process of taking legal opinion for further action in the matter and to comply with the Regulations within prescribed time, in the coming year.

VI. The company has not filed form DIR-12 for the director Pravin Luka Patil and Akash Samadhan Suradkar on the MCA Portal during review.

Due to pendency of filing of INC-22A, it could not be filed. However, the Company has taken serious note of this non-compliance and committed to comply with the same in coming year.

VII. BSE Vide Its Notice Dated 03/08/2023 Directed That Securities of The Company to Be Placed Under "Stage 3" Of GSM Framework In Accordance With Exchange Notice Dated 29/10/2018 With Effect From 04/08/2023 as the company did not adhere to SEBI Laws/Regulations. Since it is market driven matter, we cannot comment over this observation.

18. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Out of the profits available for appropriation, no amount has been transferred to the General Reserve.

19. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any deposits during the year. There are no outstanding and overdue deposits as at March 31, 2024.

20. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

21. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The company has not entered into any contracts or arrangements with related party during the year under review.

22. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR

COURTS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators /Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

23. PROCEEDINGS UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no proceedings that were filed by the Company or against the Company, which are pending (except the previous years which was already disclosed) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as amended, before National Company Law Tribunal or other Courts.

24. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans from the Bank or Financial Institutions

25. BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

26. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

In terms of the provisions of Section 135 of the Act and Rule 9 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has not required to formulate and implement any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

27. BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has laid down a Risk Management Policy and identified threat of such events which if occurs will adversely affect either / or, value to shareholders, ability of company to achieve objectives, ability to implement business strategies, the manner in which the company operates and reputation as "Risks". Further such Risks are categorized in to Strategic Risks, Operating Risks &Regulatory Risks. A detailed exercise is carried out to identify, evaluate, manage and monitoring all the three types of risks.

28. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. During the year under review, the company retained external audit firm to review its existing internal control system with a view of tighten the same and introduce system of self-certification by all the process owners to ensure that internal controls over all the key business processes are operative. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit (IA) function is defined in the Internal Audit Charter.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

29. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has adequate and proper internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements during the year under review.

30. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The details of the Whistle Blower Policy is explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company.

31. EMPLOYEE RELATIONS:

Employee relations throughout the Company were harmonious. The Board wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation of the devoted efforts of all employees in advancing the Companys vision and strategy to deliver good performance.

32. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report and is also available on the Companys website at www.prabhavind.com.

33. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Company has been proactive in the following principles and practices of good corporate governance. A report in line with the requirements of Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the report on Management Discussion and Analysis and the Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company and the Auditors Certificate on Compliance of mandatory requirements are given as an "Annexure B & C" respectively to this report.

Your Company is committed to the tenets of good Corporate Governance and has taken adequate steps to ensure that the requirements of Corporate Governance as laid down in Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are complied with.

As per 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges, the Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and the Auditors Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance are attached separately and form part of the Annual Report.

34. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN

EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

During the year conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is nil.

35. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the end of financial year as on 31st March, 2024 and the date of Directors Report except for the following:

BSE vide its notice dated 03/08/2023 directed that securities of the company to be placed under "Stage 3" Of GSM framework in accordance with exchange notice dated 29/10/2018 with effect from 04/08/2023 as the company did not adhere to laws/regulations of SEBI.

No action has been taken by the company related to previous penalty and prosecution notices issued by various entity either by SEBI or by Stock Exchange.

36. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The table containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided as "Annexure- D" to the Boards report.

None of the employees of the Company drew remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- or more per annum and Rs.8,50,000/- or more per month during the year. No employee was in receipt of remuneration during the year or part thereof which, in the aggregate, at a rate which is in excess of the remuneration drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the company. Hence, no information is required to be furnished as required under Rule, 5(2) and 5(3) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

37. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

During the financial year 2023-24, the company has not received any complaints on sexual harassment and hence no complaints remain pending as of March 31, 2024.

38. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors State that applicable Secretarial Standards - 1, 2, 3 and 4 issued by the Institute of Company secretaries of India relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings and ‘Report of the Board of Directors respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

39. ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge thanks ton to the various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. customers, members, dealers, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.