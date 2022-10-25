iifl-logo-icon 1
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

17.3
(-1.42%)
Oct 25, 2022|03:28:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

19.24

19.24

19.24

19.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.47

4.74

10.35

13.05

Net Worth

24.71

23.98

29.59

32.29

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.51

5.54

5.77

7.1

Total Liabilities

30.22

29.52

35.36

39.39

Fixed Assets

23.3

24.14

25.35

26.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

7.57

7.98

5.96

6.01

Networking Capital

-1.9

-3.8

0.15

5.56

Inventories

0.04

0.04

6.62

7.26

Inventory Days

0

2.8

34.81

Sundry Debtors

0

0

4.3

9.18

Debtor Days

0

0

22.61

Other Current Assets

8.71

2.87

3.17

3.26

Sundry Creditors

-5.72

-5.72

-10.61

-8.63

Creditor Days

0

401.43

55.79

Other Current Liabilities

-4.93

-0.99

-3.32

-5.51

Cash

1.25

1.21

3.9

1.25

Total Assets

30.22

29.53

35.37

39.41

