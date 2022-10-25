Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
19.24
19.24
19.24
19.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.47
4.74
10.35
13.05
Net Worth
24.71
23.98
29.59
32.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.51
5.54
5.77
7.1
Total Liabilities
30.22
29.52
35.36
39.39
Fixed Assets
23.3
24.14
25.35
26.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.57
7.98
5.96
6.01
Networking Capital
-1.9
-3.8
0.15
5.56
Inventories
0.04
0.04
6.62
7.26
Inventory Days
0
2.8
34.81
Sundry Debtors
0
0
4.3
9.18
Debtor Days
0
0
22.61
Other Current Assets
8.71
2.87
3.17
3.26
Sundry Creditors
-5.72
-5.72
-10.61
-8.63
Creditor Days
0
401.43
55.79
Other Current Liabilities
-4.93
-0.99
-3.32
-5.51
Cash
1.25
1.21
3.9
1.25
Total Assets
30.22
29.53
35.37
39.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.