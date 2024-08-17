Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹16.9
Prev. Close₹17.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹17.7
Day's Low₹16.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.29
P/E20.84
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
19.24
19.24
19.24
19.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.47
4.74
10.35
13.05
Net Worth
24.71
23.98
29.59
32.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
5.2
69.41
71.37
yoy growth (%)
-100
-92.5
-2.74
23.55
Raw materials
0
-5.56
-51.64
-51.14
As % of sales
0
107.04
74.41
71.66
Employee costs
-1.24
-2.24
-8.77
-7.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.09
-4.61
-3.96
-2.29
Depreciation
-0.83
-1.2
-1.24
-1.24
Tax paid
-0.37
2.36
1.28
0.66
Working capital
1.94
-7.3
-2.61
-1.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-92.5
-2.74
23.55
Op profit growth
-51.21
38.97
116.19
208.91
EBIT growth
-124.28
23.12
89.1
142.6
Net profit growth
-112.22
120.26
63.8
188.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anil Kumar jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kamal Mitra
Chairman & Independent Directo
S K Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amruta Avasare
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok N Desai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kala Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
L Viswanathan
Reports by Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in 1990, Pranavaditya Spinning Mills is promoted by the Keshavlal Talakchand (KT) group. The KT group is an integrated group which has been manufacturing and exporting cotton yarn, textiles, knitwear and garments for the last five decades. The group started operations as a trading concern in 1942, and till today has promoted a number of companies engaged in the manufacture and export of textiles and textile-related products.The companys plant with 12,768 spindles in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, manufactures cotton yarn. Subsequently, the capacity was increased to 16,608 spindles. For further modernisation and expansion, the company entered the capital market in 1995.The KT group, to which the company belongs, exports to nearly 30 countries all over the world including Australia, Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Czechoslovakia, Turkey, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mauritius, Korea, Singapore, etc. During 1998-99, the Company applied to Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) to put up a Captive Power Plant of 1.9 MW capacity at cost of Rs. 550 lacs.
