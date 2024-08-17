iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged Share Price

17.3
(-1.42%)
Oct 25, 2022|03:28:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

16.9

Prev. Close

17.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

17.7

Day's Low

16.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.29

P/E

20.84

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:42 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.53%

Non-Promoter- 25.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

19.24

19.24

19.24

19.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.47

4.74

10.35

13.05

Net Worth

24.71

23.98

29.59

32.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

5.2

69.41

71.37

yoy growth (%)

-100

-92.5

-2.74

23.55

Raw materials

0

-5.56

-51.64

-51.14

As % of sales

0

107.04

74.41

71.66

Employee costs

-1.24

-2.24

-8.77

-7.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.09

-4.61

-3.96

-2.29

Depreciation

-0.83

-1.2

-1.24

-1.24

Tax paid

-0.37

2.36

1.28

0.66

Working capital

1.94

-7.3

-2.61

-1.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-92.5

-2.74

23.55

Op profit growth

-51.21

38.97

116.19

208.91

EBIT growth

-124.28

23.12

89.1

142.6

Net profit growth

-112.22

120.26

63.8

188.46

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anil Kumar jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kamal Mitra

Chairman & Independent Directo

S K Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amruta Avasare

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok N Desai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kala Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

L Viswanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in 1990, Pranavaditya Spinning Mills is promoted by the Keshavlal Talakchand (KT) group. The KT group is an integrated group which has been manufacturing and exporting cotton yarn, textiles, knitwear and garments for the last five decades. The group started operations as a trading concern in 1942, and till today has promoted a number of companies engaged in the manufacture and export of textiles and textile-related products.The companys plant with 12,768 spindles in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, manufactures cotton yarn. Subsequently, the capacity was increased to 16,608 spindles. For further modernisation and expansion, the company entered the capital market in 1995.The KT group, to which the company belongs, exports to nearly 30 countries all over the world including Australia, Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Czechoslovakia, Turkey, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mauritius, Korea, Singapore, etc. During 1998-99, the Company applied to Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) to put up a Captive Power Plant of 1.9 MW capacity at cost of Rs. 550 lacs.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.