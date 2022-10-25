Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
5.2
69.41
71.37
yoy growth (%)
-100
-92.5
-2.74
23.55
Raw materials
0
-5.56
-51.64
-51.14
As % of sales
0
107.04
74.41
71.66
Employee costs
-1.24
-2.24
-8.77
-7.77
As % of sales
0
43.13
12.63
10.89
Other costs
-0.77
-1.53
-11.97
-13.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
29.44
17.24
19.36
Operating profit
-2.02
-4.14
-2.98
-1.37
OPM
0
-79.63
-4.29
-1.93
Depreciation
-0.83
-1.2
-1.24
-1.24
Interest expense
0
-0.07
-0.27
-0.34
Other income
3.96
0.8
0.53
0.67
Profit before tax
1.09
-4.61
-3.96
-2.29
Taxes
-0.37
2.36
1.28
0.66
Tax rate
-34.11
-51.11
-32.32
-28.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.72
-2.25
-2.68
-1.63
Exceptional items
0
-3.65
0
0
Net profit
0.72
-5.9
-2.68
-1.63
yoy growth (%)
-112.22
120.26
63.8
188.46
NPM
0
-113.6
-3.86
-2.29
No Record Found
