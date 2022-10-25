iifl-logo-icon 1
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

17.3
(-1.42%)
Oct 25, 2022|03:28:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

5.2

69.41

71.37

yoy growth (%)

-100

-92.5

-2.74

23.55

Raw materials

0

-5.56

-51.64

-51.14

As % of sales

0

107.04

74.41

71.66

Employee costs

-1.24

-2.24

-8.77

-7.77

As % of sales

0

43.13

12.63

10.89

Other costs

-0.77

-1.53

-11.97

-13.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

29.44

17.24

19.36

Operating profit

-2.02

-4.14

-2.98

-1.37

OPM

0

-79.63

-4.29

-1.93

Depreciation

-0.83

-1.2

-1.24

-1.24

Interest expense

0

-0.07

-0.27

-0.34

Other income

3.96

0.8

0.53

0.67

Profit before tax

1.09

-4.61

-3.96

-2.29

Taxes

-0.37

2.36

1.28

0.66

Tax rate

-34.11

-51.11

-32.32

-28.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.72

-2.25

-2.68

-1.63

Exceptional items

0

-3.65

0

0

Net profit

0.72

-5.9

-2.68

-1.63

yoy growth (%)

-112.22

120.26

63.8

188.46

NPM

0

-113.6

-3.86

-2.29

