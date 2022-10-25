iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

17.3
(-1.42%)
Oct 25, 2022|03:28:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.09

-4.61

-3.96

-2.29

Depreciation

-0.83

-1.2

-1.24

-1.24

Tax paid

-0.37

2.36

1.28

0.66

Working capital

1.94

-7.3

-2.61

-1.27

Other operating items

Operating

1.82

-10.76

-6.54

-4.15

Capital expenditure

0

-0.21

0.21

0.88

Free cash flow

1.82

-10.97

-6.33

-3.27

Equity raised

9.48

20.99

26.7

30.54

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.31

10.02

20.37

27.27

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.