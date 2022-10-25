Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.09
-4.61
-3.96
-2.29
Depreciation
-0.83
-1.2
-1.24
-1.24
Tax paid
-0.37
2.36
1.28
0.66
Working capital
1.94
-7.3
-2.61
-1.27
Other operating items
Operating
1.82
-10.76
-6.54
-4.15
Capital expenditure
0
-0.21
0.21
0.88
Free cash flow
1.82
-10.97
-6.33
-3.27
Equity raised
9.48
20.99
26.7
30.54
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.31
10.02
20.37
27.27
