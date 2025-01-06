iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.34
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd

Pratiksha Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

0.11

0.13

0.05

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.28

-0.28

Tax paid

0.04

-0.27

-0.1

0.09

Working capital

-0.13

-1.01

0.16

-1.03

Other operating items

Operating

0.05

-1.42

-0.09

-1.16

Capital expenditure

0.58

0.31

0.28

0.43

Free cash flow

0.63

-1.11

0.19

-0.73

Equity raised

-5.57

-5.27

-5.33

-5.74

Investing

0

0

0

-0.02

Financing

-0.07

-1.57

3.75

1.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.01

-7.95

-1.39

-5.12

Pratiksha Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.