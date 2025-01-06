Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.11
0.13
0.05
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.28
-0.28
Tax paid
0.04
-0.27
-0.1
0.09
Working capital
-0.13
-1.01
0.16
-1.03
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
-1.42
-0.09
-1.16
Capital expenditure
0.58
0.31
0.28
0.43
Free cash flow
0.63
-1.11
0.19
-0.73
Equity raised
-5.57
-5.27
-5.33
-5.74
Investing
0
0
0
-0.02
Financing
-0.07
-1.57
3.75
1.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.01
-7.95
-1.39
-5.12
No Record Found
