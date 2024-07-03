iifl-logo-icon 1
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Share Price

23.34
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25
  • Day's High25.71
  • 52 Wk High44
  • Prev. Close24.49
  • Day's Low23.31
  • 52 Wk Low 19.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

25

Prev. Close

24.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.45

Day's High

25.71

Day's Low

23.31

52 Week's High

44

52 Week's Low

19.15

Book Value

6.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 53.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.57

5.57

5.57

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.94

-1.99

-2.08

-2.32

Net Worth

3.63

3.58

3.49

3.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.34

16.07

10.89

12.72

yoy growth (%)

-29.38

47.53

-14.42

15.34

Raw materials

-8.19

-13.26

-8.13

-10.28

As % of sales

72.23

82.5

74.64

80.81

Employee costs

-1.22

-1.08

-0.89

-0.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

0.11

0.13

0.05

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.28

-0.28

Tax paid

0.04

-0.27

-0.1

0.09

Working capital

-0.13

-1.01

0.16

-1.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.38

47.53

-14.42

15.34

Op profit growth

45.45

6.3

59.66

-43.6

EBIT growth

68.71

-0.36

30.78

-10.85

Net profit growth

-391.68

-657.14

-81.14

670.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

11.13

8.15

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

11.13

8.15

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.01

Other Income

0

0

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

H K Bhatt

Executive Director & CFO

J K Patel

Non Executive Director

Monika Chauhan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alkesh Joshi

Independent Director

Paresh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Pratiksha Chemicals Limited was incorporated as Pratiksha Chemicals Private Limited on April 24, 1991. To part finance ambitious expansion projects, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on December 28, 1994. The Company is an industry representing color pigment companies in Ahmedabad, India. It is engaged into manufacturing business of Pigment Green 7 & Copper Phthalocyanine Green Crude. It represents small, medium, and large color pigments manufacturers throughout India, accounting for the bulk of the production of color pigments in India.The Company supplies superior quality Pigment Green 7 all over India. The manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Sanand, Dist- Ahmedabad. Color pigments are widely used in product compositions of all kinds, including paints, inks, plastics, glass, synthetic fibers, ceramics, colored cement products, textiles, cosmetics, and artists colors. Promoted by Shri H K Patel and Shri H K Bhatt, it started commercial production of Phthalocyanine Pigment Green 7 in August 1994 at a very modest capacity of 110 metric tones per annum. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Far East and Africa, besides the local Indian market. The manufacturing facility of the Company is located at Sanand, at the suburbs of Ahmedabad City in India. Approximately 90% of the yield are exported to the customers spanning across the globe.The Company added new products Phthalocyanine Blues & increased production capacity of
Company FAQs

What is the Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd is ₹13.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd is ₹19.15 and ₹44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd?

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.54%, 3 Years at -8.86%, 1 Year at -16.87%, 6 Month at 6.52%, 3 Month at 4.17% and 1 Month at 6.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.01 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 53.95 %

