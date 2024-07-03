Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹25
Prev. Close₹24.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹25.71
Day's Low₹23.31
52 Week's High₹44
52 Week's Low₹19.15
Book Value₹6.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.57
5.57
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.94
-1.99
-2.08
-2.32
Net Worth
3.63
3.58
3.49
3.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.34
16.07
10.89
12.72
yoy growth (%)
-29.38
47.53
-14.42
15.34
Raw materials
-8.19
-13.26
-8.13
-10.28
As % of sales
72.23
82.5
74.64
80.81
Employee costs
-1.22
-1.08
-0.89
-0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.11
0.13
0.05
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.28
-0.28
Tax paid
0.04
-0.27
-0.1
0.09
Working capital
-0.13
-1.01
0.16
-1.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.38
47.53
-14.42
15.34
Op profit growth
45.45
6.3
59.66
-43.6
EBIT growth
68.71
-0.36
30.78
-10.85
Net profit growth
-391.68
-657.14
-81.14
670.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
11.13
8.15
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
11.13
8.15
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.01
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
H K Bhatt
Executive Director & CFO
J K Patel
Non Executive Director
Monika Chauhan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alkesh Joshi
Independent Director
Paresh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Pratiksha Chemicals Limited was incorporated as Pratiksha Chemicals Private Limited on April 24, 1991. To part finance ambitious expansion projects, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on December 28, 1994. The Company is an industry representing color pigment companies in Ahmedabad, India. It is engaged into manufacturing business of Pigment Green 7 & Copper Phthalocyanine Green Crude. It represents small, medium, and large color pigments manufacturers throughout India, accounting for the bulk of the production of color pigments in India.The Company supplies superior quality Pigment Green 7 all over India. The manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Sanand, Dist- Ahmedabad. Color pigments are widely used in product compositions of all kinds, including paints, inks, plastics, glass, synthetic fibers, ceramics, colored cement products, textiles, cosmetics, and artists colors. Promoted by Shri H K Patel and Shri H K Bhatt, it started commercial production of Phthalocyanine Pigment Green 7 in August 1994 at a very modest capacity of 110 metric tones per annum. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Far East and Africa, besides the local Indian market. The manufacturing facility of the Company is located at Sanand, at the suburbs of Ahmedabad City in India. Approximately 90% of the yield are exported to the customers spanning across the globe.The Company added new products Phthalocyanine Blues & increased production capacity of
Read More
The Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd is ₹13.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd is ₹19.15 and ₹44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.54%, 3 Years at -8.86%, 1 Year at -16.87%, 6 Month at 6.52%, 3 Month at 4.17% and 1 Month at 6.02%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.