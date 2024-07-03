Summary

Pratiksha Chemicals Limited was incorporated as Pratiksha Chemicals Private Limited on April 24, 1991. To part finance ambitious expansion projects, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on December 28, 1994. The Company is an industry representing color pigment companies in Ahmedabad, India. It is engaged into manufacturing business of Pigment Green 7 & Copper Phthalocyanine Green Crude. It represents small, medium, and large color pigments manufacturers throughout India, accounting for the bulk of the production of color pigments in India.The Company supplies superior quality Pigment Green 7 all over India. The manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Sanand, Dist- Ahmedabad. Color pigments are widely used in product compositions of all kinds, including paints, inks, plastics, glass, synthetic fibers, ceramics, colored cement products, textiles, cosmetics, and artists colors. Promoted by Shri H K Patel and Shri H K Bhatt, it started commercial production of Phthalocyanine Pigment Green 7 in August 1994 at a very modest capacity of 110 metric tones per annum. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Far East and Africa, besides the local Indian market. The manufacturing facility of the Company is located at Sanand, at the suburbs of Ahmedabad City in India. Approximately 90% of the yield are exported to the customers spanning across the globe.The Company added new products Phthalocyanine Blues & increased production capacity of

