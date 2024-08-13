To,

The Members,

PRATIKSHA CHEMICALS LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting herewith their 33rd Annual Report on the business and operation of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMERY:

The summarized Audited Standalone Financial Performance of your Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and the previous Financial Year 2022-23 is tabled below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 1029.95 973.09 Other income 4.72 23.61 Total Income 1034.68 996.70 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 74.41 66.3 Less: Depreciation 30.97 35.57 Profit/loss before Finance Costs, 43.44 30.73 Exceptional items and Tax Expense Less: Finance Cost 31.99 18.64 Profit/loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 11.45 12.09 Less: Exceptional Items - - Profit / (Loss) Before Tax 11.45 12.09 Provision for Tax & Deferred Tax 6.15 3.3 Profit / (Loss) After Tax 5.30 8.79 Other Comprehensive income (net of tax effect) - - Total Comprehensive income 5.30 8.79

Key Financial Highlights & Comparison with the Previous Financial Year:

? Total Income increased to Rs.1034.68 Lakhs in comparison to Rs. 996.70 Lakhs of Previous Financial Year 2022-23.

? PBT decreased to Rs. 11.45 Lakhs in comparison to Rs.12.09 Lakhs of Previous Financial Year 2022-23.

? PAT decreased to Rs. 5.30 Lakhs in comparison to Rs. 8.79 Lakhs of Previous Financial Year 2022-23.

? EPS decreased to Rs. 0.10 in comparison to Rs. 0.16 of Previous Financial Year 2022-23.

Further, the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2022-23, forming part of this Annual Report, have been prepared in accordance with the Schedule III and Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) read with the provisions of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015.

2. STATE OF AFFAIRS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND WAY AHEAD

Company is an industry representing color pigment companies in Ahmedabad, India. The company is engaged into manufacturing business of Pigment Green 7 & Copper Phthalocyanine Green Crude. It represents small, medium, and large color pigments manufacturers throughout India, accounting for the bulk of the production of color pigments in India.

The company supplies superior quality Pigment Green 7 all over India. The manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Sanand, Dist. Ahmedabad. Color pigments are widely used in product compositions of all kinds, including paints, inks, plastics, glass, synthetic fibers, ceramics, coloredcement products, textiles, cosmetics, and artists colors.

You will be noted that during 2023-24 your company has clocked revenue from operation at Rs. 1029.95 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 973.09 Lakhs in the previous financial year 2022-23. The Profit after tax was Rs. 5.30 Lakhs during the year. The companys focus now is to grow the topline while maintaining the profitability. Operating in the present, with an eye on the future, we are driven by our grow and deliver strategy.

? SEGMENT-WISE POSITION OF BUSINESS AND ITS OPERATIONS: The Company is currently engaged in only one business i.e. manufacturing business of Pigment Green 7 & Copper Phthalocyanine Green Crude. Accordingly, there is no segment of business activity of the Company.

? CHANGE IN STATUS OF THE COMPANY: The status of the company has not been changed during the financial year 2023-24. ? KEY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS; The manufacturing units has a well-equipped laboratory assisted by a team of chemists and researchers for consistent Research and Development and support the Quality Control System which keeps an eye on the production process to yield the best from these production units. ? CHANGE IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR: The Company has not changed its financial year during the year

? CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAMMES: Not Applicable

? DETAILS AND STATUS OF ACQUISITION, MERGER, EXPANSION MODERNIZATION AND DIVERSIFICATION: Not Applicable ? DEVELOPMENTS, ACQUISITION AND ASSIGNMENT OF MATERIAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS: Not Applicable ? ANY OTHER MATERIAL EVENT HAVING AN IMPACT ON THE AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY: No material events have occurred during the financial year 2023-24 which impact on the affairs of the Company.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend during the financial year 2023-24.

4. THE AMOUNTS, IF ANY, WHICH IT PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES;

The company has not transferred any amount to reserves during the financial year 2023-24.

5. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Your Company is having dynamic, qualified, experienced, committed and versatile professionals in the Management of the Company. In pursuance to provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with relevant Rules there under, the personnel of the Company who acted as

"Key Managerial Personnel" during the year under review are as appended below:

Name of Key Managerial Personnel Designation MR. HARISHBHAI BHATT Whole Time Director MR. JAYESH KANTILAL PATEL* CFO & Director Mrs. MONIKA JAYESHBHAI CHAUHAN Non-Executive Director MR. UPENDRA LAJJASHANKAR ADHVARYU** Non-Executive - Independent Director MR. SOMABHAI ZAVERBHAI PATEL*** Non-Executive - Independent Director Mr. ALKESH VISHNUPRASAD JOSHI Non-Executive - Independent Director Ms. JIGISHA ASHVINKUMAR KADIA Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

*Pursuant to the provisions Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Jayesh Patel (DIN: 00401109), Director of the Company retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer herself for reappointment.

The Composition of the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the company has not been changed during the financial year 2023-24.

**Mr. Upendra Adhvaryu passed away on 8th June,2024 after the completion of Financial Year 2023-24 and Mr Paresh Shah is appointed by board as additional non-executive independent director effective from 13th August,2024 and he is proposed to be regularized and appointed as Non -executive Independent Director subject to approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting for the 5 consecutive year from the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 38th Annual General Meeting to be held in year 2029

*** Mr. Somabhai Zaverbhai Patel, the Independent directors term will be completed in this Annual General Meeting.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section 6 of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16 (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 and complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act.

Further, all the Directors of the Company have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as Directors in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board/Committee of the Company.

6. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD & COMMITTEE:

During the Financial Year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company met for 5 (Five) times for various agenda items of the Company, the same which were circulated well in advance to the Board.

The following are the dates on which the Board Meetings and Committee Meeting held during the year under review:

Sr. No. Board Meeting Audit Committee Meeting Stakeholder Committee Meeting NRC Committee Meeting Independent Director Meeting Internal Complaints Committee 1. 23-05-2023 23-05-2023 30-06-2023 12-08-2023 13-02-2024 13-02-2024 2. 12-08-2023 12-08-2023 30-09-2023 13-02-2024 3. 09-11-2023 09-11-2023 30-12-2023 4. 11-12-2023 13-02-2024 33-03-2024 5. 13-02-2024

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. The necessary quorum was present at the meetings.

7. COMMITTEES:

The company has several committees which have been established as a part of best corporate governance practices and are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statues.

The Board has constituted following Committees:

? Audit Committee

? Nomination and Remuneration Committee

? Stakeholders Relationship Committee

? Internal Complaints Committee

The details with respect to the compositions, powers, roles, terms of reference etc. of relevant committees are given in detail in the ‘Report on Corporate Governance of the company which forms part of this Annual Report.

8. ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2023 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at (www.pratikshachemicals.com.).

9. STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDIT REPORT:

M/S. CHANDBHAOY & JASSOOBHOY, Chartered Accountants, (F.R. NO. 101648W) had been appointed as statutory auditors of the company at the Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2019 to hold office for 5 (five) consecutive years up to the end of financial year 2023-24.

As the term of auditor was up to 31st March 2024 the Company has proposed to re-appoint M/S. CHANDBHAOY & JASSOOBHOY, Chartered Accountants, (F.R. NO. 101648W) as a statutory auditor of the company for the consecutive period of five years up to the Financial Year 2028-29 in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statement of the Company is part of this Report. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report. The Auditors comments on your companys accounts for year ended March 31, 2024 are self-explanatory in nature and do not require any explanation as per provisions of Section 134(3)(f) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013.

There are following qualifications, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by Statutory Auditor in its report:

1. The Company is accounting for Gratuity & Leave Encashment on cash basis. This is not according with IND AS 1 on "Presentation of Financial Statement" and IND AS-19 on

"Employee Benefits" prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accounting of India and contrary to provision contained in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The extent of non-compliance in terms of value is not ascertainable.

2. IND AS 2 for "Inventories" has not been followed. The measurement and valuation methods followed by the company as regards inventory are not in accordance with acceptable methodology. we are not in a position to quantify the effect of this discrepancy on the Profitability and Balance Sheet.

Further in Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 as per subsection (11) of Section 143 of

Companies Act, 2013, the auditor has given following qualifications, reservation or adverse remark

1. The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantities details and situation of Property, Plants and Equipments and intangible assets. The management has not certified the physical verification of Property Plants and Equipments at reasonable intervals.

2. As informed to us by the management, the inventory has not been physically verified during the year by the management. The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are not reasonable and inadequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

3. The Company has not deposited Provident fund dues since last 3 months and Employee state insurance due since last 5 month of the financial year.

The Board of Directors has undertaken to take the corrective steps for the above mentioned qualifications in current financial year.

10. DISCLOSURE OF REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12):

During the financial year 2023-24, the Statutory Auditor has not reported to the audit committee any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its employees or officers under section 143(12), the details of which need to be reported in Boards Report.

11. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS& INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to provisions of 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, M/S. MAUKSH SHAH& ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 156115W)), Ahmedabad, has been appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The reports of Internal Audit are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.

12.COST RECORDS:

Pursuant to Section-148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, Company does not fall under the criteria for maintaining cost record for the financial year 2023-24.

13.SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, your company had appointed M/S. A. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, as its Secretarial Auditors to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the company for F.Y. 2022-23. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2023-24 is annexed to this report as ‘Annexure: I to the Directors Report.

Sr. Compliance Requirement Deviations Observations/ Remarks of No (Regulations/ circulars/ the Practicing Company guidelines including Secretary specific clause) 1. Regulation 30 of Delay in submission of The company has taken SEBI (LODR) financial results for the corrective measures to not Regulations,2015 and Para quarterly results in the form repeat the same. A.4 of Part A of Schedule III of of PDF for the month ended SEBI (LODR) Regulations, June, 2023. 2015 2. Regulation 27 of Delay in submission of non- The company has taken SEBI (LODR) Regulations, applicability certificate of corrective measures to not 2015. corporate governance for the repeat the same. quarter ended on September,2023. 3. Regulation 30 of Delay in submission of The company has taken SEBI (LODR)Regulations, financial results for the corrective measures to not 2015 and Para A.4 of Part A of quarterly results in the form repeat the same. Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) of PDF for the month ended Regulations, 2015 September, 2023. 4. The company has made delay Delay in uploading of 2 days The company has taken of in uploading form MGT-7 corrective measures to not of the Financial Year 2022-23. repeat the same.

14.NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration/ Compensation Committee framed a policy on directors appointment and remuneration of Directors including criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes, independence of directors and remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. The policy is annexed to this report as

‘Annexure: II.

15.BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") under Regulation 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed.

16.DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits from the public within the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.Hence, the disclosures required as per Rule 8(5)(v)&(vi) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, read with Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to your Company.

17.FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS / OUTGO:

The Company has not earned any Foreign Exchange by the way of Export Sales and has not incurred any Expenditure in Foreign Exchange during the Financial Year 2023-24.

18.VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.pratikshachemicals.com under investors / policy documents / Vigil Mechanism Policy link.

19. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

(a)Conservation of energy:

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy N.A. (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy N.A. (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments N.A.

(b) Technology absorption:

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption N.A (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product N.A. development or import substitution (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from N.A. the beginning of the financial year) (a) the details of technology imported N.A. (b) the year of import; N.A. (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed N.A. (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the N.A. reasons thereof (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development N.A.

The efforts are being made for energy conservation to new and innovative means. Further, the Company did not have any imported technology during the financial year.

20.PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All Related Party Transactions those were entered during the financial year were in ordinary course of the business of the company and were on arms length basis. All such Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval.

The policy on materiality of Related Party Transactions and also on dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors is has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.pratikshachemicals.com under investors/policy documents/Related Party Transaction Policy.

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to the sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, are disclosed in Form No. AOC-2 ‘Annexure: III the same forms part of this report, pursuant to Section 134 (3) (h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

21.PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

In terms of provisions of Section 134(3)(g)of the Companies Act 2013, there was no Loans, Guarantees Or Investments provided by company as per section 186 of the companies act, 2013. However The

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186, is annexed hereto as ‘Annexure: IV and forms part of this Report.

22.PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES REMUNERATION:

A. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of sub-section 12 of Section 197, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are forming part of this report as ‘Annexure: V to the Directors Report.

B. The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the

Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not provided as no employee is being paid remuneration of Rs. 8.50 Lac Per month if employed for part of the year and Rs. 1.02 Crore Per Annum if employed for the whole year.

23.SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Disclosure under Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

Pursuant to Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the company has setup the Internal complaints committee and the said committee has framed policy for prevention of sexual harassment at work place in accordance with the section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

There were 22 employees working in the Organization during the financial year 2023-24. However, during the year no complaints were received by the Internal Complaints committee for sexual harassment from any of the women.

24. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The Board of Directors of your company hereby confirms that the provisions of section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to our company for the financial year 2023-24.

25. HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT:

Your Company treats its "Human Resources" as one of its most significant assets. The Company continues its focus on retention through employee engagement initiatives and provides a holistic environment where employees get opportunities to realize their potential. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement. The Companys Health and Safety Policy commits to provide a healthy and safe work environment to all employees.

26.CHANGE IN NATURE OF THE BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the nature of business of the company during the year under review.

27.MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

As per the corporate governance norms, a separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis outlining the business of the Company is set out in Annexure forming part of this Report.

28.SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS AGAINST COMPANY:

No significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operation in future.

29.SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL EVENT OCCURRED AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE:

No Event has occurred after the balance sheet date that representing the material changes and commitment that affecting the Financial position of the company.

30.STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to requirement under 134(3)(c) and Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act), Directors, confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirement set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date;

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and;

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

31. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

This is to inform you that the paid up equity Share capital of the Company and net worth of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 does not exceed the stipulated criteria of rupees ten crore and rupees twenty five crore respectively. Hence, Regulation - 17 to 27 and Regulation - 46 (2) (b) to (i) and para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply to the Company and the Company is exempt from filing Regulation 27(2) Corporate Governance Report to BSE under SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

32. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Your Company has developed and implemented a Risk Management Policy which includes identification of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board, may threaten the existence of the Company. Your Company has a risk identification and management framework appropriate to the size of your Company and the environment under which it operates. The process involves identifying both external and internal risks and the readiness to respond to extreme risks like calamities and disasters. Risks are being continuously identified in relation to business strategy, business continuity/contingency plans, operations and transactions, statutory / legal compliance, financial reporting, information technology system, cyber security and overall internal control framework.

33. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN:

The shareholding pattern as on 31st March, 2024:

SR No. of Shares held at the end of the No. of Shares held at the end of the NO financial Year: 31/03/2023 financialYear:31/03/2024 Category of Demat Total Total Demat Total Total % Shareholder Physical Shares % Physical Shares % Change (Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group) Indian 1. INDIVIDUAL / 2561140 0 2561140 45.98 2561139 0 2561139 45.98 0.00 HUF Total 2561140 0 2561140 45.98 2561139 0 2561139 45.98 0.00 Shareholding (B) Public shareholding 2. NBFC Registered 0 0 0 0 1800 0 1800 0.03 0.03 with RBI 3. KMP 0 0 0 0 100 0 100 0 0 4. BODIES 433315 97500 530815 9.53 440164 97500 537664 9.65 0.12 CORPORATE 5. INDIVIDUAL 6. (CAPITAL UPTO 1030822 723460 1754282 31.49 1007294 705060 1712354 30.75 -0.74 TO Rs. 1 Lakh) 7. (CAPITAL 273519 40000 313519 5.63 300619 40000 340619 6.11 0.48 GREATER THAN Rs. 1 Lakh) 8. ANY OTHERS (Specify) 9. HINDU 182423 2500 184923 3.32 188296 2500 190796 3.43 0.11 UNDIVIDED FAMILY 10. CLEARING 50504 0 50504 0.91 50302 0 50302 0.90 -0.01 MEMBER 11. NON RESIDENT 175158 0 175158 3.14 175566 0 175566 3.15 -0.01 INDIANS (NRI) 12. IEPF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Public 2145741 863460 3009201 54.02 2164141 845060 3009201 54.02 Shareholding GRAND TOTAL 4706880 863460 5570340 100 4725280 845060 5570340 100

34. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATES COMPANY

During the year under review there is no Company which have become or ceased to be the Subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

35. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude and sincere appreciation for the assistance and cooperation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review.

Your Directors would like to express a profound sense of appreciation for the commitment shown by the employees in supporting the Company in its continued robust performance on all fronts.