|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 We would like to inform you that 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company was held on 25th September,2024 commenced at 5:00 P.M through Video conference/other audio visual means and attached the outcome and proceeding of the meeting herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) We enclosed herewith copy of Scrutinizer report issued by M/S A Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries Scrutinizer for the said e voting process and e voting during AGM held on 25th September,2024 at 5:00 P.M. and the voting results for the said e voting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
