|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.34
16.07
10.89
12.72
yoy growth (%)
-29.38
47.53
-14.42
15.34
Raw materials
-8.19
-13.26
-8.13
-10.28
As % of sales
72.23
82.5
74.64
80.81
Employee costs
-1.22
-1.08
-0.89
-0.82
As % of sales
10.76
6.77
8.24
6.51
Other costs
-1.19
-1.21
-1.39
-1.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.54
7.58
12.76
10.33
Operating profit
0.73
0.5
0.47
0.29
OPM
6.45
3.13
4.35
2.33
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.28
-0.28
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.15
-0.13
-0.15
Other income
0.01
0.02
0.08
0.2
Profit before tax
0.42
0.11
0.13
0.05
Taxes
0.04
-0.27
-0.1
0.09
Tax rate
9.38
-239.52
-79.27
167.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.46
-0.15
0.02
0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.46
-0.15
0.02
0.15
yoy growth (%)
-391.68
-657.14
-81.14
670.58
NPM
4.1
-0.99
0.26
1.19
