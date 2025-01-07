iifl-logo-icon 1
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.1
(-1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.34

16.07

10.89

12.72

yoy growth (%)

-29.38

47.53

-14.42

15.34

Raw materials

-8.19

-13.26

-8.13

-10.28

As % of sales

72.23

82.5

74.64

80.81

Employee costs

-1.22

-1.08

-0.89

-0.82

As % of sales

10.76

6.77

8.24

6.51

Other costs

-1.19

-1.21

-1.39

-1.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.54

7.58

12.76

10.33

Operating profit

0.73

0.5

0.47

0.29

OPM

6.45

3.13

4.35

2.33

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.28

-0.28

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.15

-0.13

-0.15

Other income

0.01

0.02

0.08

0.2

Profit before tax

0.42

0.11

0.13

0.05

Taxes

0.04

-0.27

-0.1

0.09

Tax rate

9.38

-239.52

-79.27

167.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.46

-0.15

0.02

0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.46

-0.15

0.02

0.15

yoy growth (%)

-391.68

-657.14

-81.14

670.58

NPM

4.1

-0.99

0.26

1.19

