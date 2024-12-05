Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

PRATIKSHA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With regard to captioned subject we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 5th December 2024 to consider regarding following: 1. To consider regarding sell lease transfer or otherwise dispose of the whole or substantially the whole of undertaking of the company. 2. To Fix Date Time and Venue of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting/Postal Ballot Notice for taking shareholders approval. 3. To transact any other business. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 5TH December, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Considered regarding Proposed to sell, lease, transfer or otherwise dispose of the whole or substantially the whole of undertaking of the company. 2. To relive Mrs. JIGISHA A. KADIA (Membership No: A52820), from the post of Full time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company who seek to resign for better opportunity and her personal reasons with effect from 04.12.2024. 3. To issue notice of Postal ballot and E voting pursuant to section 108 and 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 22 and 24 of the companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 to the shareholders to seek their consent for the above-mentioned Agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

PRATIKSHA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REG.29(1) With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 12th NOVEMBER, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PRATIKSHA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and approve the Draft Director report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To finalize day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 13th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. To approve unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. To Consider and approve Draft Notice of Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed Day, Date, Time and book closure for the same. 3. To Consider and approve Draft of Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

PRATIKSHA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BORAD MEETING UNDER REG. 29 (1) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING REG.30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

