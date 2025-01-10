Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
14.83
14.83
14.83
14.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.03
-4.03
-3.93
-3.67
Net Worth
10.8
10.8
10.9
11.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
10.06
9.17
9.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.8
20.86
20.07
20.67
Fixed Assets
0.43
0.43
0.43
0.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.24
18.43
17.63
18.19
Inventories
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.36
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
8.16
18.66
17.81
17.87
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.37
-0.32
-0.1
Cash
0.14
0
0.01
0.05
Total Assets
10.81
20.86
20.07
20.67
No Record Found
