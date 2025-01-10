iifl-logo-icon 1
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

4.67
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

14.83

14.83

14.83

14.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.03

-4.03

-3.93

-3.67

Net Worth

10.8

10.8

10.9

11.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

10.06

9.17

9.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.8

20.86

20.07

20.67

Fixed Assets

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

2

2

2

2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.24

18.43

17.63

18.19

Inventories

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.36

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.16

18.66

17.81

17.87

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.37

-0.32

-0.1

Cash

0.14

0

0.01

0.05

Total Assets

10.81

20.86

20.07

20.67

