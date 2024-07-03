Summary

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Limited was established in 1987. The Companys Chief Promoters have a combined experience of over 60 years in this field. It went public in 1995. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture of salt adhesive tapes like Nylon Cloth Tapes, Rayon Cloth Tapes. single sided cotton cloth Tapes, Double sided cotton cloth Tapes and Fiber glass cloth Tapes with Installed Capacity of 3,00,000 sq. mts. per annum at its factory site at Taluka Pen, in Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra. Till August 1991 since its incorporation, the Company was in the process of tying-up the necessary infrastructural facilities, term loan, and project was under implementation. Hence no operations were carried out. Though, Company started commercial production in August 1991 for the purpose of getting feedback response about the acceptability of the product from market, the full-fledged production wasstarted only in October 1992.In FY 2021-22 the Company was not able to do business, however in 2022-23, it however picked up well and has started its operations and engaged in business. The Company has two factories one at Pen at its Registered Office and the second one at District Solan, HP. The two plants have a combined built up area of 18,000 square feet on freehold land of 52,000 square feet.

