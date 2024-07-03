iifl-logo-icon 1
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd Share Price

4.89
(-3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:55:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.06
  • Day's High5.06
  • 52 Wk High13
  • Prev. Close5.07
  • Day's Low4.83
  • 52 Wk Low 3.72
  • Turnover (lac)2.58
  • P/E50.7
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.78
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Sep, 2023

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:03 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

14.83

14.83

14.83

14.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.03

-4.03

-3.93

-3.67

Net Worth

10.8

10.8

10.9

11.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.04

0.02

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.54

0.26

0.04

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

417.03

-94.14

4,117.72

-14.04

EBIT growth

423.26

-266.47

-246.67

-14.04

Net profit growth

423.24

-266.51

-246.62

-14.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

349.05

41.09

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

349.05

41.09

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0

0

View Annually Results

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dineshbhai N. Vaghela

Addtnl Independent Director

Parth Lohana

Managing Director

Bhagyesh Mistry

Executive Director

Vivek Chauhan

Director

Divya Savjibhai Thakor

Addtnl Independent Director

Dhrumil Vinod Kumar Toshniwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahima Bhati

Non Executive Director

SANOFARBANU RIYAZAHMED SHAIKH

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Nileshkumar Bachubhai Parmar

Additional Director

Manishkumar Purshottambhai Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd

Summary

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Limited was established in 1987. The Companys Chief Promoters have a combined experience of over 60 years in this field. It went public in 1995. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture of salt adhesive tapes like Nylon Cloth Tapes, Rayon Cloth Tapes. single sided cotton cloth Tapes, Double sided cotton cloth Tapes and Fiber glass cloth Tapes with Installed Capacity of 3,00,000 sq. mts. per annum at its factory site at Taluka Pen, in Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra. Till August 1991 since its incorporation, the Company was in the process of tying-up the necessary infrastructural facilities, term loan, and project was under implementation. Hence no operations were carried out. Though, Company started commercial production in August 1991 for the purpose of getting feedback response about the acceptability of the product from market, the full-fledged production wasstarted only in October 1992.In FY 2021-22 the Company was not able to do business, however in 2022-23, it however picked up well and has started its operations and engaged in business. The Company has two factories one at Pen at its Registered Office and the second one at District Solan, HP. The two plants have a combined built up area of 18,000 square feet on freehold land of 52,000 square feet.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd share price today?

The Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd is ₹72.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd is 50.7 and 6.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd is ₹3.72 and ₹13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd?

Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 59.05%, 1 Year at -42.26%, 6 Month at -37.02%, 3 Month at -9.95% and 1 Month at -1.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

