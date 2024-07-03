Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹5.06
Prev. Close₹5.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.58
Day's High₹5.06
Day's Low₹4.83
52 Week's High₹13
52 Week's Low₹3.72
Book Value₹0.78
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.55
P/E50.7
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
14.83
14.83
14.83
14.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.03
-4.03
-3.93
-3.67
Net Worth
10.8
10.8
10.9
11.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.04
0.02
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.54
0.26
0.04
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
417.03
-94.14
4,117.72
-14.04
EBIT growth
423.26
-266.47
-246.67
-14.04
Net profit growth
423.24
-266.51
-246.62
-14.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
349.05
41.09
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
349.05
41.09
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dineshbhai N. Vaghela
Addtnl Independent Director
Parth Lohana
Managing Director
Bhagyesh Mistry
Executive Director
Vivek Chauhan
Director
Divya Savjibhai Thakor
Addtnl Independent Director
Dhrumil Vinod Kumar Toshniwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahima Bhati
Non Executive Director
SANOFARBANU RIYAZAHMED SHAIKH
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Nileshkumar Bachubhai Parmar
Additional Director
Manishkumar Purshottambhai Solanki
Reports by Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd
Summary
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Limited was established in 1987. The Companys Chief Promoters have a combined experience of over 60 years in this field. It went public in 1995. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture of salt adhesive tapes like Nylon Cloth Tapes, Rayon Cloth Tapes. single sided cotton cloth Tapes, Double sided cotton cloth Tapes and Fiber glass cloth Tapes with Installed Capacity of 3,00,000 sq. mts. per annum at its factory site at Taluka Pen, in Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra. Till August 1991 since its incorporation, the Company was in the process of tying-up the necessary infrastructural facilities, term loan, and project was under implementation. Hence no operations were carried out. Though, Company started commercial production in August 1991 for the purpose of getting feedback response about the acceptability of the product from market, the full-fledged production wasstarted only in October 1992.In FY 2021-22 the Company was not able to do business, however in 2022-23, it however picked up well and has started its operations and engaged in business. The Company has two factories one at Pen at its Registered Office and the second one at District Solan, HP. The two plants have a combined built up area of 18,000 square feet on freehold land of 52,000 square feet.
Read More
The Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd is ₹72.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd is 50.7 and 6.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd is ₹3.72 and ₹13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 59.05%, 1 Year at -42.26%, 6 Month at -37.02%, 3 Month at -9.95% and 1 Month at -1.93%.
