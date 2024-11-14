Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, November 22, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Change in Registered Office Address

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and transact any other businesses; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. Considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 alongwith Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon; (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Appointment of Sanofarbanu Shaikh and Resignation of Maheshkumar Kalavadiya Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e. on September 02, 2024 and Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, inter-alia approved and took on record Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report thereon; 2.To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman. The company hereby wishes to inform that the board meeting for the approval of the financial statements commenced on 30th May, 2024 however, the board was not able to reach at a concurrence regarding the financials on the same day and the meeting continued till next day i.e. 31st May, 2024. The management was not aware that the meeting would stretch till 11:30 PM, accordingly by the time meeting concluded, despite the best efforts put in by the management, administratively it was not possible to submit the disclosure of reason for delay in submission of financial results for year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024)

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss consider and evaluate on raising of funds by way of issuance of securities i.e. Equity shares/Preference shares/or by way of issue of any instruments or securities including securities convertible into equity shares or any other modes of issuance which may or may not be listed; 2. Alteration of Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the company. 3. Any other business transactions as may be placed before the board with the permission of Chairman. 1. Approved and took on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. 2. Declaration for modified opinion on the Standalone Audited Financial Results and Disclaimer of opinion on the Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss consider and evaluate on raising of funds by way of issuance of securities i.e. Equity shares/Preference shares/or by way of issue of any instruments or securities including securities convertible into equity shares or any other modes of issuance which may or may not be listed; 2. Any other business transactions as may be placed before the board with the permission of Chairman. We wish to inform you that Board Meeting scheduled to be held today i.e. 18th May, 2024 has been cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and transacted the following businesses: 1. Increase the borrowing limits as provided under section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. Subject to the approval of Shareholders by way of Special Resolution. 2. To make loans, give guarantee, and provide securities or make investment by the company to comply with Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 subject to approval of shareholders by way of Special Resolution. 3. To advance any loan, give any guarantee or to provide any security to all such person specified under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 subject to the approval of Shareholders by way of Special Resolution. 4. Approved Raising of Funds through Secured/Unsecured Loan with an option of Conversion of such loan into Equity Shares subject to prior approval of shareholders.

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss and consider the appointment of Managing Director and KMP of the company; 2. To reconstitute the committees of the Board of Directors pursuant to the above appointment; 3. To discuss any other matter with the permission of Chairman. 1. Considered and approved appointment of Mr. Maheshkumar Girdharbhai Kalavadiya (DIN: 10188297) as Additional Executive Director of the company with effect from 06th May, 2024; 2. Considered and approved appointment of Mr. Maheshkumar Girdharbhai Kalavadiya (DIN: 10188297) as Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years with effect from 06th May, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders in the General Meeting; 3. Reconstituted the Audit Committee with effect from 06th May, 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 06th May, 2024 approved appointment of Mr. Maheshkumar Girdharbhai Kalavadiya as Additional Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal for raising funds by way of issue of Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) up to INR 70 crores on preferential basis. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing and Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 28th Day of February, 2024 inter-alia, discussed and considered the matter of raising of funds through the issuance of securities via preferential issuance and consented to take the same further in upcoming board meetings. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)

PRESSURE SENSITIVE SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. 2. To consider and transit any other business which may be placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. Please find enclosed herewith Revised outcome of board meeting held on 14th February, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith revised unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024)

