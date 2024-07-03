iifl-logo-icon 1
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

4.76
(-1.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.49

1.15

70.76

95.73

34.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.49

1.15

70.76

95.73

34.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.12

0.01

0

Total Income

5.49

1.15

70.88

95.74

34.98

Total Expenditure

4.1

1.14

41.62

55.26

1.3

PBIDT

1.38

0.01

29.26

40.48

33.67

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.38

0.01

29.26

40.48

33.67

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.37

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.01

0

29.25

40.47

33.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.01

0

29.25

40.47

33.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.01

0

29.25

40.47

33.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

0

1.97

2.73

2.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.83

14.83

14.83

14.83

14.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.13

0.86

41.35

42.28

96.25

PBDTM(%)

25.13

0.86

41.35

42.28

96.25

PATM(%)

18.39

0

41.33

42.27

96.22

