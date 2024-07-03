Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.49
1.15
70.76
95.73
34.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.49
1.15
70.76
95.73
34.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.12
0.01
0
Total Income
5.49
1.15
70.88
95.74
34.98
Total Expenditure
4.1
1.14
41.62
55.26
1.3
PBIDT
1.38
0.01
29.26
40.48
33.67
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.38
0.01
29.26
40.48
33.67
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.37
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.01
0
29.25
40.47
33.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.01
0
29.25
40.47
33.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.01
0
29.25
40.47
33.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
0
1.97
2.73
2.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.83
14.83
14.83
14.83
14.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.13
0.86
41.35
42.28
96.25
PBDTM(%)
25.13
0.86
41.35
42.28
96.25
PATM(%)
18.39
0
41.33
42.27
96.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.