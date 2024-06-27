|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|EGM 27/06/2024 Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 27th June, 2024 at 04:00 P.M through VC/OAVM. Please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the company held on 27th June, 2024 at 04:00 pm. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of EGM held on 27th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)
