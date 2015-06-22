iifl-logo-icon 1
Pretto Leather Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.33
(-2.94%)
Jun 22, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

7.8

7.92

7.91

7.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.74

-0.72

-0.39

-0.42

Net Worth

7.06

7.2

7.52

7.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.53

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.06

7.73

7.52

7.37

Fixed Assets

4.62

4.65

4.58

4.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.01

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.41

3.04

2.75

2.81

Inventories

0

0.3

0.02

0

Inventory Days

0

70.66

4.84

Sundry Debtors

0

0.27

0.52

0.48

Debtor Days

0

63.59

125.85

Other Current Assets

2.42

2.53

2.3

2.34

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.03

-0.06

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

7.06

14.52

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

0

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.18

0.01

Total Assets

7.05

7.72

7.52

7.37

