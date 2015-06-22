Pretto Leather Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
7.8
7.92
7.91
7.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.74
-0.72
-0.39
-0.42
Net Worth
7.06
7.2
7.52
7.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.53
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.06
7.73
7.52
7.37
Fixed Assets
4.62
4.65
4.58
4.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.41
3.04
2.75
2.81
Inventories
0
0.3
0.02
0
Inventory Days
0
70.66
4.84
Sundry Debtors
0
0.27
0.52
0.48
Debtor Days
0
63.59
125.85
Other Current Assets
2.42
2.53
2.3
2.34
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.03
-0.06
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
7.06
14.52
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
0
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.18
0.01
Total Assets
7.05
7.72
7.52
7.37
