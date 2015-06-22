Pretto Leather Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.33
0.03
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.63
0.14
Other operating items
Operating
-0.67
-0.22
Capital expenditure
0
0.08
Free cash flow
-0.67
-0.14
Equity raised
-1.32
-0.54
Investing
-0.01
0
Financing
0.21
0.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.79
-0.15
