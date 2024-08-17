iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pretto Leather Industries Ltd Share Price

0.33
(-2.94%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Pretto Leather Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

0.35

Prev. Close

0.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.35

Day's Low

0.33

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pretto Leather Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pretto Leather Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pretto Leather Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:42 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.03%

Non-Promoter- 99.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pretto Leather Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

7.8

7.92

7.91

7.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.74

-0.72

-0.39

-0.42

Net Worth

7.06

7.2

7.52

7.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.5

1.54

1.5

yoy growth (%)

-67.46

2.75

Raw materials

-0.34

-1.41

-1.37

As % of sales

68.87

91.35

91.33

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.12

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.33

0.03

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.63

0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.46

2.75

Op profit growth

-104.78

-764.69

EBIT growth

-94.71

-873.49

Net profit growth

-94.67

-1,197.97

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pretto Leather Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.1

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,461.05

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.95

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

608.85

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pretto Leather Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pramod Kumar Saxena

Director

Ominder Kumar

Director

Vinod Kumar Dhama

Director

Namita Saxena

Director

Dinesh Malik

Director

Rajeev Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pretto Leather Industries Ltd

Summary

Promoted by P K Saxena and his associates, Pretto Leather Industries (PLIL) was incorporated in 1992. The company set up an EOU at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture leather shoes (6 lac pa), garments and accessories (1 lac pa). The company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 to part-finance the above project.In Sep.92, the company entered into an an MoU with Dei Dogi, Italy, for the sale of 75% of the production of leather shoes for a period of 5 years. The balance 25% production of leather shoes is sold in the domestic market.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Pretto Leather Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.