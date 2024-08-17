Summary

Promoted by P K Saxena and his associates, Pretto Leather Industries (PLIL) was incorporated in 1992. The company set up an EOU at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture leather shoes (6 lac pa), garments and accessories (1 lac pa). The company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 to part-finance the above project.In Sep.92, the company entered into an an MoU with Dei Dogi, Italy, for the sale of 75% of the production of leather shoes for a period of 5 years. The balance 25% production of leather shoes is sold in the domestic market.

Read More