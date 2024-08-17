Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLeather
Open₹0.35
Prev. Close₹0.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.35
Day's Low₹0.33
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
7.8
7.92
7.91
7.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.74
-0.72
-0.39
-0.42
Net Worth
7.06
7.2
7.52
7.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.5
1.54
1.5
yoy growth (%)
-67.46
2.75
Raw materials
-0.34
-1.41
-1.37
As % of sales
68.87
91.35
91.33
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.12
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.33
0.03
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.63
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.46
2.75
Op profit growth
-104.78
-764.69
EBIT growth
-94.71
-873.49
Net profit growth
-94.67
-1,197.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.1
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,461.05
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.95
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
608.85
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pramod Kumar Saxena
Director
Ominder Kumar
Director
Vinod Kumar Dhama
Director
Namita Saxena
Director
Dinesh Malik
Director
Rajeev Kumar Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pretto Leather Industries Ltd
Summary
Promoted by P K Saxena and his associates, Pretto Leather Industries (PLIL) was incorporated in 1992. The company set up an EOU at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture leather shoes (6 lac pa), garments and accessories (1 lac pa). The company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 to part-finance the above project.In Sep.92, the company entered into an an MoU with Dei Dogi, Italy, for the sale of 75% of the production of leather shoes for a period of 5 years. The balance 25% production of leather shoes is sold in the domestic market.
