Pretto Leather Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.33
(-2.94%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.5

1.54

1.5

yoy growth (%)

-67.46

2.75

Raw materials

-0.34

-1.41

-1.37

As % of sales

68.87

91.35

91.33

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.12

-0.02

As % of sales

18.75

8.06

1.41

Other costs

-0.04

-0.27

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.84

17.68

4.61

Operating profit

0.01

-0.26

0.03

OPM

2.51

-17.11

2.64

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

0

Interest expense

0

-0.04

0

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.33

0.03

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

-0.22

-17.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

-0.33

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.01

-0.33

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-94.67

-1,197.97

NPM

-3.56

-21.79

2.03

