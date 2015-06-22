Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.5
1.54
1.5
yoy growth (%)
-67.46
2.75
Raw materials
-0.34
-1.41
-1.37
As % of sales
68.87
91.35
91.33
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.12
-0.02
As % of sales
18.75
8.06
1.41
Other costs
-0.04
-0.27
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.84
17.68
4.61
Operating profit
0.01
-0.26
0.03
OPM
2.51
-17.11
2.64
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
0
Interest expense
0
-0.04
0
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.33
0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-0.22
-17.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
-0.33
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
-0.33
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-94.67
-1,197.97
NPM
-3.56
-21.79
2.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.