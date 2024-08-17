iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pretto Leather Industries Ltd Company Summary

0.33
(-2.94%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Pretto Leather Industries Ltd Summary

Promoted by P K Saxena and his associates, Pretto Leather Industries (PLIL) was incorporated in 1992. The company set up an EOU at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture leather shoes (6 lac pa), garments and accessories (1 lac pa). The company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 to part-finance the above project.In Sep.92, the company entered into an an MoU with Dei Dogi, Italy, for the sale of 75% of the production of leather shoes for a period of 5 years. The balance 25% production of leather shoes is sold in the domestic market.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.