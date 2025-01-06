iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Fresh Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Prime Fresh FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.19

2.17

1.39

0.47

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.1

-0.16

-0.19

Tax paid

-0.91

-0.55

-0.39

-0.14

Working capital

5.03

5.65

1.7

2.72

Other operating items

Operating

7.22

7.16

2.53

2.84

Capital expenditure

0.02

-0.04

-0.04

0.06

Free cash flow

7.24

7.11

2.49

2.91

Equity raised

20.7

10.92

6.03

6.92

Investing

-0.16

0.01

0

0.05

Financing

0.56

1.47

0.59

0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.07

Net in cash

28.34

19.52

9.12

9.98

