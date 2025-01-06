Prime Fresh Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.19
2.17
1.39
0.47
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.1
-0.16
-0.19
Tax paid
-0.91
-0.55
-0.39
-0.14
Working capital
5.03
5.65
1.7
2.72
Other operating items
Operating
7.22
7.16
2.53
2.84
Capital expenditure
0.02
-0.04
-0.04
0.06
Free cash flow
7.24
7.11
2.49
2.91
Equity raised
20.7
10.92
6.03
6.92
Investing
-0.16
0.01
0
0.05
Financing
0.56
1.47
0.59
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.07
Net in cash
28.34
19.52
9.12
9.98
