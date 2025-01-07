Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.55
47.24
36.11
23.86
yoy growth (%)
23.93
30.8
51.31
13.46
Raw materials
-43.85
-36.09
-26.96
-16.05
As % of sales
74.9
76.39
74.66
67.25
Employee costs
-5.36
-4.85
-5.33
-5.26
As % of sales
9.15
10.26
14.76
22.04
Other costs
-5.34
-3.44
-2.07
-1.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.13
7.29
5.74
6.74
Operating profit
3.98
2.85
1.74
0.94
OPM
6.81
6.04
4.82
3.96
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.1
-0.16
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.78
-0.57
-0.19
-0.29
Other income
0.08
0.01
0
0.02
Profit before tax
3.19
2.17
1.39
0.47
Taxes
-0.91
-0.55
-0.39
-0.14
Tax rate
-28.6
-25.39
-28.35
-31.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.28
1.62
1
0.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.28
1.62
1
0.32
yoy growth (%)
40.36
62.43
208.73
19.57
NPM
3.89
3.44
2.77
1.35
