Prime Fresh Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

227
(8.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.55

47.24

36.11

23.86

yoy growth (%)

23.93

30.8

51.31

13.46

Raw materials

-43.85

-36.09

-26.96

-16.05

As % of sales

74.9

76.39

74.66

67.25

Employee costs

-5.36

-4.85

-5.33

-5.26

As % of sales

9.15

10.26

14.76

22.04

Other costs

-5.34

-3.44

-2.07

-1.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.13

7.29

5.74

6.74

Operating profit

3.98

2.85

1.74

0.94

OPM

6.81

6.04

4.82

3.96

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.1

-0.16

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.78

-0.57

-0.19

-0.29

Other income

0.08

0.01

0

0.02

Profit before tax

3.19

2.17

1.39

0.47

Taxes

-0.91

-0.55

-0.39

-0.14

Tax rate

-28.6

-25.39

-28.35

-31.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.28

1.62

1

0.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.28

1.62

1

0.32

yoy growth (%)

40.36

62.43

208.73

19.57

NPM

3.89

3.44

2.77

1.35

