Prime Fresh Ltd Share Price

208.5
(-6.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open231
  • Day's High241
  • 52 Wk High327.8
  • Prev. Close224
  • Day's Low207
  • 52 Wk Low 167
  • Turnover (lac)32.83
  • P/E44.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.07
  • EPS4.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)284.51
  • Div. Yield0.22
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prime Fresh Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

231

Prev. Close

224

Turnover(Lac.)

32.83

Day's High

241

Day's Low

207

52 Week's High

327.8

52 Week's Low

167

Book Value

45.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

284.51

P/E

44.98

EPS

4.98

Divi. Yield

0.22

Prime Fresh Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prime Fresh Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Prime Fresh Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:03 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 49.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Prime Fresh Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.65

12.52

12.81

3.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.86

17.47

9.31

14.01

Net Worth

61.51

29.99

22.12

17.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.55

47.24

36.11

23.86

yoy growth (%)

23.93

30.8

51.31

13.46

Raw materials

-43.85

-36.09

-26.96

-16.05

As % of sales

74.9

76.39

74.66

67.25

Employee costs

-5.36

-4.85

-5.33

-5.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.19

2.17

1.39

0.47

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.1

-0.16

-0.19

Tax paid

-0.91

-0.55

-0.39

-0.14

Working capital

5.03

5.65

1.7

2.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.93

30.8

51.31

13.46

Op profit growth

39.72

63.67

84.37

-6.83

EBIT growth

44.52

73.69

105.43

9.24

Net profit growth

40.36

62.43

208.73

19.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

149.21

99.35

77.2

65.58

49.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

149.21

99.35

77.2

65.58

49.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.37

0.35

0.22

0.02

0.01

View Annually Results

Prime Fresh Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prime Fresh Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jinen Ghelani

Whole-time Director

Hiren Ghelani

Whole-time Director

Neha Ghelani

Independent Director

Brijesh Misra

Independent Director

Gaurav R Meena

Independent Director

Ravi Menon

Independent Director

Umesh Patel

Independent Director

Shekhar Mennon

Non Executive Director

Gurmeetsingh Bhamrah

Non Executive Director

Mayur Nanalal Thakkar

Additional Director

Khyati B. Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prime Fresh Ltd

Summary

Prime Fresh Limited was incorporated as Prime Customer Services Private Limited on March 30, 2007 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company status was changed to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Prime Customer Services Limited dated February 28, 2008. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 25, 2008 by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.The Company is a multi-services customer focused organization and has offered a value added services to a whole range of customers spread across various business segments. It is engaged in the business of providing services, namely, warehousing solutions, cold storage and ripening solutions, manpower solutions and packaging solutions and has also engaged in trading of perishable food items, mainly fruits, and vegetables in the domestic as well as export markets. The customer is primarily located in the Western India, majorly Gujarat and Maharashtra. In 2007, the company started with an idea to deliver fruits and vegetables at customer doorsteps with a small warehouse and a designer mobile van shop. It supply products for Retail, Modern Trade, HoReCa, Foodservice, Wholesale, Governments and Manufacturing customers on regular basis. It is having a state of art food processing unit at Ahmedabad for storage of various Fruits and Vegetables & Processed Material. The processing unit is strategically located under APMC Market of the city, with all modern equipments for handling & st
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prime Fresh Ltd share price today?

The Prime Fresh Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹208.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Fresh Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Fresh Ltd is ₹284.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prime Fresh Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prime Fresh Ltd is 44.98 and 4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prime Fresh Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Fresh Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Fresh Ltd is ₹167 and ₹327.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prime Fresh Ltd?

Prime Fresh Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.10%, 3 Years at 61.88%, 1 Year at -26.56%, 6 Month at 15.76%, 3 Month at -3.76% and 1 Month at -7.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prime Fresh Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prime Fresh Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.82 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 49.06 %

