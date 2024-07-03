SectorTrading
Open₹231
Prev. Close₹224
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.83
Day's High₹241
Day's Low₹207
52 Week's High₹327.8
52 Week's Low₹167
Book Value₹45.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)284.51
P/E44.98
EPS4.98
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.65
12.52
12.81
3.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.86
17.47
9.31
14.01
Net Worth
61.51
29.99
22.12
17.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.55
47.24
36.11
23.86
yoy growth (%)
23.93
30.8
51.31
13.46
Raw materials
-43.85
-36.09
-26.96
-16.05
As % of sales
74.9
76.39
74.66
67.25
Employee costs
-5.36
-4.85
-5.33
-5.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.19
2.17
1.39
0.47
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.1
-0.16
-0.19
Tax paid
-0.91
-0.55
-0.39
-0.14
Working capital
5.03
5.65
1.7
2.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.93
30.8
51.31
13.46
Op profit growth
39.72
63.67
84.37
-6.83
EBIT growth
44.52
73.69
105.43
9.24
Net profit growth
40.36
62.43
208.73
19.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
149.21
99.35
77.2
65.58
49.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
149.21
99.35
77.2
65.58
49.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.37
0.35
0.22
0.02
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jinen Ghelani
Whole-time Director
Hiren Ghelani
Whole-time Director
Neha Ghelani
Independent Director
Brijesh Misra
Independent Director
Gaurav R Meena
Independent Director
Ravi Menon
Independent Director
Umesh Patel
Independent Director
Shekhar Mennon
Non Executive Director
Gurmeetsingh Bhamrah
Non Executive Director
Mayur Nanalal Thakkar
Additional Director
Khyati B. Shah
Reports by Prime Fresh Ltd
Summary
Prime Fresh Limited was incorporated as Prime Customer Services Private Limited on March 30, 2007 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company status was changed to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Prime Customer Services Limited dated February 28, 2008. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 25, 2008 by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.The Company is a multi-services customer focused organization and has offered a value added services to a whole range of customers spread across various business segments. It is engaged in the business of providing services, namely, warehousing solutions, cold storage and ripening solutions, manpower solutions and packaging solutions and has also engaged in trading of perishable food items, mainly fruits, and vegetables in the domestic as well as export markets. The customer is primarily located in the Western India, majorly Gujarat and Maharashtra. In 2007, the company started with an idea to deliver fruits and vegetables at customer doorsteps with a small warehouse and a designer mobile van shop. It supply products for Retail, Modern Trade, HoReCa, Foodservice, Wholesale, Governments and Manufacturing customers on regular basis. It is having a state of art food processing unit at Ahmedabad for storage of various Fruits and Vegetables & Processed Material. The processing unit is strategically located under APMC Market of the city, with all modern equipments for handling & st
Read More
The Prime Fresh Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹208.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Fresh Ltd is ₹284.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prime Fresh Ltd is 44.98 and 4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Fresh Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Fresh Ltd is ₹167 and ₹327.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prime Fresh Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.10%, 3 Years at 61.88%, 1 Year at -26.56%, 6 Month at 15.76%, 3 Month at -3.76% and 1 Month at -7.48%.
