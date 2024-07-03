Summary

Prime Fresh Limited was incorporated as Prime Customer Services Private Limited on March 30, 2007 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company status was changed to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Prime Customer Services Limited dated February 28, 2008. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 25, 2008 by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.The Company is a multi-services customer focused organization and has offered a value added services to a whole range of customers spread across various business segments. It is engaged in the business of providing services, namely, warehousing solutions, cold storage and ripening solutions, manpower solutions and packaging solutions and has also engaged in trading of perishable food items, mainly fruits, and vegetables in the domestic as well as export markets. The customer is primarily located in the Western India, majorly Gujarat and Maharashtra. In 2007, the company started with an idea to deliver fruits and vegetables at customer doorsteps with a small warehouse and a designer mobile van shop. It supply products for Retail, Modern Trade, HoReCa, Foodservice, Wholesale, Governments and Manufacturing customers on regular basis. It is having a state of art food processing unit at Ahmedabad for storage of various Fruits and Vegetables & Processed Material. The processing unit is strategically located under APMC Market of the city, with all modern equipments for handling & st

