|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24.08.2024 Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share (5%) of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Intimation of Book Closure for Dividend and Annual General Meeting Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend and Annual General Meeting
