Prime Fresh Ltd Summary

Prime Fresh Limited was incorporated as Prime Customer Services Private Limited on March 30, 2007 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company status was changed to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Prime Customer Services Limited dated February 28, 2008. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 25, 2008 by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.The Company is a multi-services customer focused organization and has offered a value added services to a whole range of customers spread across various business segments. It is engaged in the business of providing services, namely, warehousing solutions, cold storage and ripening solutions, manpower solutions and packaging solutions and has also engaged in trading of perishable food items, mainly fruits, and vegetables in the domestic as well as export markets. The customer is primarily located in the Western India, majorly Gujarat and Maharashtra. In 2007, the company started with an idea to deliver fruits and vegetables at customer doorsteps with a small warehouse and a designer mobile van shop. It supply products for Retail, Modern Trade, HoReCa, Foodservice, Wholesale, Governments and Manufacturing customers on regular basis. It is having a state of art food processing unit at Ahmedabad for storage of various Fruits and Vegetables & Processed Material. The processing unit is strategically located under APMC Market of the city, with all modern equipments for handling & storage of Fruits & Vegetables. Its a Complete Integrated Pack House having facilities such as Pre-cooling & Ripening chamber, storing/Grading, Processing, Packing and Dispatch area separately maintained with the help of skilled labor. It has own logistics van/vehicles available for supply of F&V to various stores in and near by the city.The Company has been started exporting fruits and vegetables in year 2015-16, currently to U.A.E. In 2021, the Company started imported fruits business; started onion supply to Udaan & Ninjacart; started supplying fruits for Ahmedabad operations; started Supply & packing for Adani Fresh - Pomegranate & Mango for Farmpik brand in Ahmedabad.In 2022, it started private pomegranate Mandi at Ranjasthan-Dechu; started full fledged onion supply chain facility at pimplener, in Dhule District of Maharashtra; started full fledged onion supply chain facility at Satana, district Nashik; started F&V collection center at Chitegaon- District Nashik. In 2023, the Company started distribution centre at Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad; expanded with 2 more facilities at Ahmedabad and Mumbai. It expanded existing Pomegranate CC at Sangola, Maharashtra; added additional Capacity for F&V procurement in Satana & other areas of Maharashtra.In March 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 12,14,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating to Rs 7.28 Crores, comprising a fresh issue of 4,50,000 Equity Shares amounting Rs 2.7 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 7,64,000 Equity Shares amounting Rs 4.58 Crores.