|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Prime Fresh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the Half year ended 30th September 2024 2. any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Prime Fresh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Prime Fresh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 together with the report of Auditor 2. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 3. Appointment Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2024-25 4. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 5. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board meeting held on 16.05.2024 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the half year & year ended 31.03.2024 Intimation of Resignation of Mr. Umeshkumar Patel, non-executive Independent Director and Reconstitution of Committees of the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Mar 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|Prime Fresh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Migration of the Companys Present Listing from the SME Platform of BSE Limited to the Main Board of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited 2. To approve the Related Party Transactions3. To Review and Approve the limitations of giving a Guarantee making loan(s) provide security(ies) or make investment(s) as per provisions of section 186 of the companies Act 2023 4. To consider and approve the constitution of CSR Committee. 5. To consider and appoint a Merchant Banker 6. To approve the Notice of Postal Ballot to seek approval from Members for all the transactions mentioned Above 7. To approve the appointment of a Scrutinizer to conduct the Postal Ballot process fair and transparently for the migration. 8. To decide the cut-off date for Sending Postal ballot Notices. 9. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024)
