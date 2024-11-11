Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

Prime Fresh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the Half year ended 30th September 2024 2. any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Prime Fresh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

Prime Fresh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 together with the report of Auditor 2. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 3. Appointment Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2024-25 4. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 5. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board meeting held on 16.05.2024 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the half year & year ended 31.03.2024 Intimation of Resignation of Mr. Umeshkumar Patel, non-executive Independent Director and Reconstitution of Committees of the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024