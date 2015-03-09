Priyadarshini Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
11.08
11.08
11.08
11.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-89.24
-78.41
-65.43
-60.37
Net Worth
-78.16
-67.33
-54.35
-49.29
Minority Interest
Debt
96.88
96.88
91.05
91.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.72
29.55
36.7
42.68
Fixed Assets
46.99
54.52
64.7
69.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-29.01
-25.63
-28.76
-27.66
Inventories
1.04
1.21
1.54
1.93
Inventory Days
14.84
14.41
14.37
19.99
Sundry Debtors
3.72
1.15
3.08
2.07
Debtor Days
53.08
13.7
28.74
21.44
Other Current Assets
5.56
5.39
4.48
4.72
Sundry Creditors
-16.78
-15.15
-16.95
-18.45
Creditor Days
239.47
180.51
158.18
191.12
Other Current Liabilities
-22.55
-18.23
-20.91
-17.93
Cash
0.74
0.67
0.77
0.95
Total Assets
18.72
29.56
36.71
42.67
