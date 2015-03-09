iifl-logo-icon 1
Priyadarshini Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.23
(-4.91%)
Mar 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

25.57

30.63

39.11

35.23

yoy growth (%)

-16.5

-21.67

11

-69.36

Raw materials

-0.35

-1.41

-4.03

-4.94

As % of sales

1.39

4.61

10.3

14.03

Employee costs

-9.56

-9.51

-12.14

-9.62

As % of sales

37.41

31.07

31.05

27.3

Other costs

-19.15

-20.72

-23.42

-25.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

74.9

67.65

59.89

72.06

Operating profit

-3.5

-1.02

-0.49

-4.72

OPM

-13.71

-3.34

-1.25

-13.4

Depreciation

-7.52

-9.57

-4.73

-3.54

Interest expense

-0.08

-7.33

-0.43

-4.35

Other income

0.28

4.04

0.6

0.95

Profit before tax

-10.83

-13.89

-5.05

-11.66

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.83

-13.89

-5.05

-11.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.83

-13.89

-5.05

-11.66

yoy growth (%)

-22.02

174.65

-56.65

-51.41

NPM

-42.35

-45.34

-12.93

-33.11

