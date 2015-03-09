Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
25.57
30.63
39.11
35.23
yoy growth (%)
-16.5
-21.67
11
-69.36
Raw materials
-0.35
-1.41
-4.03
-4.94
As % of sales
1.39
4.61
10.3
14.03
Employee costs
-9.56
-9.51
-12.14
-9.62
As % of sales
37.41
31.07
31.05
27.3
Other costs
-19.15
-20.72
-23.42
-25.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
74.9
67.65
59.89
72.06
Operating profit
-3.5
-1.02
-0.49
-4.72
OPM
-13.71
-3.34
-1.25
-13.4
Depreciation
-7.52
-9.57
-4.73
-3.54
Interest expense
-0.08
-7.33
-0.43
-4.35
Other income
0.28
4.04
0.6
0.95
Profit before tax
-10.83
-13.89
-5.05
-11.66
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.83
-13.89
-5.05
-11.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.83
-13.89
-5.05
-11.66
yoy growth (%)
-22.02
174.65
-56.65
-51.41
NPM
-42.35
-45.34
-12.93
-33.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.