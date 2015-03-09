iifl-logo-icon 1
Priyadarshini Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.23
(-4.91%)
Mar 9, 2015

Priyadarshini Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-10.83

-13.89

-5.05

-11.66

Depreciation

-7.52

-9.57

-4.73

-3.54

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.84

3.07

-1.21

-5.26

Other operating items

Operating

-21.19

-20.39

-11

-20.47

Capital expenditure

-0.1

-2.42

0.06

-5.84

Free cash flow

-21.3

-22.81

-10.94

-26.32

Equity raised

-156.81

-129.94

-120.74

-97.4

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12

21.47

17

13.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-166.12

-131.29

-114.68

-110.54

