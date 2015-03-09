Priyadarshini Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-10.83
-13.89
-5.05
-11.66
Depreciation
-7.52
-9.57
-4.73
-3.54
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.84
3.07
-1.21
-5.26
Other operating items
Operating
-21.19
-20.39
-11
-20.47
Capital expenditure
-0.1
-2.42
0.06
-5.84
Free cash flow
-21.3
-22.81
-10.94
-26.32
Equity raised
-156.81
-129.94
-120.74
-97.4
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12
21.47
17
13.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-166.12
-131.29
-114.68
-110.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.