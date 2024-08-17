SectorTextiles
Open₹5.23
Prev. Close₹5.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.23
Day's Low₹5.23
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-76.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
11.08
11.08
11.08
11.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-89.24
-78.41
-65.43
-60.37
Net Worth
-78.16
-67.33
-54.35
-49.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
25.57
30.63
39.11
35.23
yoy growth (%)
-16.5
-21.67
11
-69.36
Raw materials
-0.35
-1.41
-4.03
-4.94
As % of sales
1.39
4.61
10.3
14.03
Employee costs
-9.56
-9.51
-12.14
-9.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-10.83
-13.89
-5.05
-11.66
Depreciation
-7.52
-9.57
-4.73
-3.54
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.84
3.07
-1.21
-5.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.5
-21.67
11
-69.36
Op profit growth
242.03
109.22
-89.62
-63.89
EBIT growth
63.88
41.77
-36.78
-56.69
Net profit growth
-22.02
174.65
-56.65
-51.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RATNAKUMARI CHERUKURI
Whole-time Director
KOWSALENDRA RAO CHERUKURI
Director
MAMILLAPALLI LAXMINARAYANA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Priyadarshini Ltd
Summary
PSM Spinning, formerly Priyadarshini Spinning Mills, was promoted by C K Rao and others, and incorporated in May 81. The original project (unit-1) was set up with the assistance of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation at Sadasivpet, Andhra Pradesh, commissioned in Jan.83 with a capacity of 20,736 spindles. The total installed capacity as on March 2003 was 59760 spindles. PSM manufactures polyester viscose blended yarn in grey, dyed and fancy varieties, as well as acrylic yarn in a wide range of counts from 12 to 80 in single, double or multi-fold. The company went public with FCDs in Mar.92 to part-finance a new division to manufacture cotton yarn (inst. cap. : 16,704 spindles) at Doddavarappadu, Andhra Pradesh. and was implemented successfully. PSM implemented a project of 18,500-spindle worsted spinning unit at a cost of Rs.60 crores. The company installed a 1-MW wind turbine. In collaboration with the Mafatlal group, PSM is also setting up a weaving unit. Under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme a modernisation programme of 3 MW Gas Power Project was commissioned during 2002-03 and has generated 14518423 units of power. The modernisation project was financed by IDBI and EXIM bank to the tune of Rs.985 lakhs and Rs.700 lakhs.
