Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
48.1
37.54
13.9
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.1
37.54
13.9
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
6.09
5.12
2.81
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
48.1
37.54
19.99
5.12
2.81
Total Expenditure
44.07
34.71
17.3
1.97
0.22
PBIDT
4.03
2.83
2.69
3.15
2.59
Interest
0.48
0.15
0.12
0.05
0
PBDT
3.55
2.68
2.57
3.1
2.59
Depreciation
0.38
0.15
0.14
0.13
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.89
0.71
1.08
0
1.4
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.29
1.82
1.34
2.97
1.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.29
1.82
1.34
2.97
1.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-1.33
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.29
1.82
1.34
4.3
1.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.18
2.58
1.9
4.21
2.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.07
7.07
7.07
7.07
7.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.37
7.53
19.35
0
0
PBDTM(%)
7.38
7.13
18.48
0
0
PATM(%)
4.76
4.84
9.64
0
0
