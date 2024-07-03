iifl-logo-icon 1
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5.58
(1.82%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

48.1

37.54

13.9

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.1

37.54

13.9

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

6.09

5.12

2.81

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

48.1

37.54

19.99

5.12

2.81

Total Expenditure

44.07

34.71

17.3

1.97

0.22

PBIDT

4.03

2.83

2.69

3.15

2.59

Interest

0.48

0.15

0.12

0.05

0

PBDT

3.55

2.68

2.57

3.1

2.59

Depreciation

0.38

0.15

0.14

0.13

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.89

0.71

1.08

0

1.4

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.29

1.82

1.34

2.97

1.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.29

1.82

1.34

2.97

1.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-1.33

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.29

1.82

1.34

4.3

1.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.18

2.58

1.9

4.21

2.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.07

7.07

7.07

7.07

7.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.37

7.53

19.35

0

0

PBDTM(%)

7.38

7.13

18.48

0

0

PATM(%)

4.76

4.84

9.64

0

0

