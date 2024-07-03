iifl-logo-icon 1
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd Share Price

5.28
(1.93%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.28
  • Day's High5.28
  • 52 Wk High5.28
  • Prev. Close5.18
  • Day's Low5.28
  • 52 Wk Low 0.91
  • Turnover (lac)93.21
  • P/E176
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.52
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)167.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.28

Prev. Close

5.18

Turnover(Lac.)

93.21

Day's High

5.28

Day's Low

5.28

52 Week's High

5.28

52 Week's Low

0.91

Book Value

2.52

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

167.91

P/E

176

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.48%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 94.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.2

31.28

17.15

7.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.66

8.03

21.43

16.7

Net Worth

28.86

39.31

38.58

23.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-65.69

3.27

2.41

14.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

61.69

21.12

18.24

2.1

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.69

21.12

18.24

2.1

0

Other Operating Income

0

11.08

8.36

4.17

1.68

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0

0

0

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anupam Narain Gupta

Joint Managing Director

Abhay Narain Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chhaya Joshalphal

Independent Director

Manav Kumar

Independent Director

Neelam

Independent Director

Neeraj Kr Arora

Independent Director

Dhanpal Jitendrakumar Gandhi

Additional Director

Pinkesh Jain

Additional Director

Kinjal Vora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Pro Fin Capital Services Limited was Incorporated in July, 1991. It is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non - Banking Financial Company. The Company is SEBI registered as Stock Broker and Trading Member of NSE and BSE. The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The shares of the company are admitted with both the depositories Central Depository Services Ltd. & National Securities Depository Ltd. Promoted by a Group of Professionals, Profin Capital has grown consistently since inception resulting Tera Natural Resources And Pellets Private Limited was made the subsidiary of the Company during FY 2014-15 and ceased to be an associate company during FY 2021-22. The Company is presently engaged in the activities of investments and trading in shares and securities and providing short-term loans and advances. It provides financial services to meet specific and ever changing financial risk faced by customer. The Company has evolved in a time-honored way, coming a long way since its initial establishment with a focus on underwriting and marketing IPOs.A key strength of the Company is the variety of its funding sources, which helps it optimize funding costs, protect interest margins, and retain its diversified funding portfolio. At the same time, this also enables the Company to achieve funding stability and liquidity, facilitating reduction in average borrowing costs.
Company FAQs

What is the Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is ₹167.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is 176 and 2.09 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is ₹0.91 and ₹5.28 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd?

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.37%, 3 Years at 66.21%, 1 Year at 220.00%, 6 Month at 428.00%, 3 Month at 186.96% and 1 Month at 46.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.58 %
Institutions - 0.47 %
Public - 94.95 %

