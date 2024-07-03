Summary

Pro Fin Capital Services Limited was Incorporated in July, 1991. It is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non - Banking Financial Company. The Company is SEBI registered as Stock Broker and Trading Member of NSE and BSE. The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The shares of the company are admitted with both the depositories Central Depository Services Ltd. & National Securities Depository Ltd. Promoted by a Group of Professionals, Profin Capital has grown consistently since inception resulting Tera Natural Resources And Pellets Private Limited was made the subsidiary of the Company during FY 2014-15 and ceased to be an associate company during FY 2021-22. The Company is presently engaged in the activities of investments and trading in shares and securities and providing short-term loans and advances. It provides financial services to meet specific and ever changing financial risk faced by customer. The Company has evolved in a time-honored way, coming a long way since its initial establishment with a focus on underwriting and marketing IPOs.A key strength of the Company is the variety of its funding sources, which helps it optimize funding costs, protect interest margins, and retain its diversified funding portfolio. At the same time, this also enables the Company to achieve funding stability and liquidity, facilitating reduction in average borrowing costs.

Read More