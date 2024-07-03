Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹5.28
Prev. Close₹5.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹93.21
Day's High₹5.28
Day's Low₹5.28
52 Week's High₹5.28
52 Week's Low₹0.91
Book Value₹2.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)167.91
P/E176
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.2
31.28
17.15
7.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.66
8.03
21.43
16.7
Net Worth
28.86
39.31
38.58
23.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-65.69
3.27
2.41
14.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
61.69
21.12
18.24
2.1
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.69
21.12
18.24
2.1
0
Other Operating Income
0
11.08
8.36
4.17
1.68
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anupam Narain Gupta
Joint Managing Director
Abhay Narain Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chhaya Joshalphal
Independent Director
Manav Kumar
Independent Director
Neelam
Independent Director
Neeraj Kr Arora
Independent Director
Dhanpal Jitendrakumar Gandhi
Additional Director
Pinkesh Jain
Additional Director
Kinjal Vora
Reports by Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Pro Fin Capital Services Limited was Incorporated in July, 1991. It is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non - Banking Financial Company. The Company is SEBI registered as Stock Broker and Trading Member of NSE and BSE. The Equity Shares of the Company are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The shares of the company are admitted with both the depositories Central Depository Services Ltd. & National Securities Depository Ltd. Promoted by a Group of Professionals, Profin Capital has grown consistently since inception resulting Tera Natural Resources And Pellets Private Limited was made the subsidiary of the Company during FY 2014-15 and ceased to be an associate company during FY 2021-22. The Company is presently engaged in the activities of investments and trading in shares and securities and providing short-term loans and advances. It provides financial services to meet specific and ever changing financial risk faced by customer. The Company has evolved in a time-honored way, coming a long way since its initial establishment with a focus on underwriting and marketing IPOs.A key strength of the Company is the variety of its funding sources, which helps it optimize funding costs, protect interest margins, and retain its diversified funding portfolio. At the same time, this also enables the Company to achieve funding stability and liquidity, facilitating reduction in average borrowing costs.
The Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is ₹167.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is 176 and 2.09 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is ₹0.91 and ₹5.28 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.37%, 3 Years at 66.21%, 1 Year at 220.00%, 6 Month at 428.00%, 3 Month at 186.96% and 1 Month at 46.67%.
