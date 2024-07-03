iifl-logo-icon 1
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd Quarterly Results

5.48
(1.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

22.22

25.88

7.08

24.15

15.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.22

25.88

7.08

24.15

15.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.01

0

Total Income

22.22

25.88

7.08

24.17

15.24

Total Expenditure

20.8

23.28

5.74

24.12

15.08

PBIDT

1.42

2.61

1.33

0.05

0.16

Interest

0.15

0.32

0.17

0.3

0.06

PBDT

1.27

2.28

1.16

-0.25

0.09

Depreciation

0.13

0.25

0.13

0.04

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.32

0.57

0.29

-0.09

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.82

1.46

0.75

-0.2

0.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.82

1.46

0.75

-0.2

0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.82

1.46

0.75

-0.2

0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.17

2.07

1.06

0

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.07

7.07

7.07

7.07

7.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.39

10.08

18.78

0.2

1.04

PBDTM(%)

5.71

8.8

16.38

-1.03

0.59

PATM(%)

3.69

5.64

10.59

-0.82

0.19

