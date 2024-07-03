Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
22.22
25.88
7.08
24.15
15.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.22
25.88
7.08
24.15
15.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.01
0
Total Income
22.22
25.88
7.08
24.17
15.24
Total Expenditure
20.8
23.28
5.74
24.12
15.08
PBIDT
1.42
2.61
1.33
0.05
0.16
Interest
0.15
0.32
0.17
0.3
0.06
PBDT
1.27
2.28
1.16
-0.25
0.09
Depreciation
0.13
0.25
0.13
0.04
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.32
0.57
0.29
-0.09
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.82
1.46
0.75
-0.2
0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.82
1.46
0.75
-0.2
0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.82
1.46
0.75
-0.2
0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.17
2.07
1.06
0
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.07
7.07
7.07
7.07
7.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.39
10.08
18.78
0.2
1.04
PBDTM(%)
5.71
8.8
16.38
-1.03
0.59
PATM(%)
3.69
5.64
10.59
-0.82
0.19
