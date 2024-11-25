iifl-logo-icon 1
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd Board Meeting

5.46
(-1.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202431 Dec 2024
Appointment of Director
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
Record Date intimation for Rights issue.
Board Meeting23 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE _OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING
Board Meeting23 Nov 202423 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd November 2024 Approved the appointment of Mr. Dhanpal Jitendra Kumar Gandhi (DIN: 05193985) as an Additional Director in the Capacity of Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 23RD NOVEMBER 2024_TYPOGRAPHICAL ERROR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (the Results) 2. Note and take on record the Limited Review Report on the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Fund Raising Outcome of the Board Meeting - Auditor Appointment , Right issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Fund Raising Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 22, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. With reference to our earlier announcement dated 22nd July 2024 regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 2 nd August 2024 is postponed and rescheduled on Friday, 9th August 2024 inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/08/2024) Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to be held on May 29 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 To consider resignation of Mr. Atul Kumar ind. director 2 To consider appointment of Mr. Nirmal Lunkar as ind. director PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1 Resignation of Mr. Atul Kumar (DIN 07271915) as independent director accepted 2 Appointed Mr. Nirmal Lunkar (DIN 0520550) as independent director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024) PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As desired by Exchange, details of resignation of the ind. director Mr. Atul Kumar, as per SEBI LODR, are now furnished. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024) PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Details of independent director appointed furnishsed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)

