Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Appointment of Director

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Record Date intimation for Rights issue.

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE _OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING

Board Meeting 23 Nov 2024 23 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd November 2024 Approved the appointment of Mr. Dhanpal Jitendra Kumar Gandhi (DIN: 05193985) as an Additional Director in the Capacity of Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 23RD NOVEMBER 2024_TYPOGRAPHICAL ERROR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (the Results) 2. Note and take on record the Limited Review Report on the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Fund Raising Outcome of the Board Meeting - Auditor Appointment , Right issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Fund Raising Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 22, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. With reference to our earlier announcement dated 22nd July 2024 regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 2 nd August 2024 is postponed and rescheduled on Friday, 9th August 2024 inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/08/2024) Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to be held on May 29 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024