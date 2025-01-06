PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.35
-0.04
-0.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
2.19
0.96
-1.23
Other operating items
Operating
-0.3
1.83
0.92
-1.51
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.3
1.83
0.92
-1.51
Equity raised
3.88
4.58
4.59
4.92
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.5
0.5
0.5
1.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.07
6.91
6.01
5.2
