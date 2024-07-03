iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Share Price

3
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3
  • Day's High3
  • 52 Wk High28.66
  • Prev. Close3.06
  • Day's Low3
  • 52 Wk Low 2.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3

Prev. Close

3.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0.62

Day's High

3

Day's Low

3

52 Week's High

28.66

52 Week's Low

2.95

Book Value

6.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.51%

Institutions: 0.50%

Non-Institutions: 97.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.76

53.76

53.76

53.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-19.48

0.96

0.95

1.79

Net Worth

34.28

54.72

54.71

55.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.57

0

0

180.46

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-43.25

Raw materials

-13.58

-0.01

0

-180.49

As % of sales

100.03

0

0

100.01

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.35

-0.04

-0.2

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

2.19

0.96

-1.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-43.25

Op profit growth

-57.58

61.39

-11.23

43.61

EBIT growth

-57.44

735.97

-79.08

-577.89

Net profit growth

-57.44

735.97

-79.08

-791.59

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kawalal Kanhaiyalal Ojha

Independent Director

Sunita Rani Paride

Independent Director

ANUPAM SHRIVASTAVA

Independent Director

Rukmani Devi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Agarwal.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd

Summary

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Limited (erstwhile known Parag Shilpa Investments Limited) was incorporated on 17 May 1982 in Mumbai. The name of the Company changed from Parag Shilpa Investments Limited to PS IT Infrastructure & Services Limited in 2012-13. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, commodities and other related activities of capital market.As a part of expansion of business line, in year 2013, the Company acquired two IT Companies namely Swift Infrastructure & Services Ltd and Crescent Digital Technologies Ltd. These two companies are in businesses of consultancy related to development of IT software, IT integrated infrastructure and trading in computer and hardware, developing IT integrated infrastructure and executing other IT Infrastructure related contracts and trading in computer hardware.Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation on 03 May 2013, the entire undertaking of Crescent Digital Technologies Ltd (CDTL) and Swift IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd (SIISL), was transferred to the Company as a going concern with effect from 31st July 2012. In accordance with Scheme, 4,25,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up and ranking in pari-passu with existing Equity Shares were issued by Company to Equity Shareholders of Crescent Digital Technologies Ltd and Swift IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new equity share of Rs.10/- each in the Company credited as fully paid up for 1 equity
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd share price today?

The PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3 today.

What is the Market Cap of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd is ₹16.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd is 0 and 0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd is ₹2.95 and ₹28.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd?

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.60%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -88.20%, 6 Month at -75.87%, 3 Month at -23.69% and 1 Month at -4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.99 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 97.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.