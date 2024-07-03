Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3
Prev. Close₹3.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.62
Day's High₹3
Day's Low₹3
52 Week's High₹28.66
52 Week's Low₹2.95
Book Value₹6.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.76
53.76
53.76
53.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-19.48
0.96
0.95
1.79
Net Worth
34.28
54.72
54.71
55.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.57
0
0
180.46
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-43.25
Raw materials
-13.58
-0.01
0
-180.49
As % of sales
100.03
0
0
100.01
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.35
-0.04
-0.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
2.19
0.96
-1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-43.25
Op profit growth
-57.58
61.39
-11.23
43.61
EBIT growth
-57.44
735.97
-79.08
-577.89
Net profit growth
-57.44
735.97
-79.08
-791.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kawalal Kanhaiyalal Ojha
Independent Director
Sunita Rani Paride
Independent Director
ANUPAM SHRIVASTAVA
Independent Director
Rukmani Devi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Agarwal.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Limited (erstwhile known Parag Shilpa Investments Limited) was incorporated on 17 May 1982 in Mumbai. The name of the Company changed from Parag Shilpa Investments Limited to PS IT Infrastructure & Services Limited in 2012-13. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, commodities and other related activities of capital market.As a part of expansion of business line, in year 2013, the Company acquired two IT Companies namely Swift Infrastructure & Services Ltd and Crescent Digital Technologies Ltd. These two companies are in businesses of consultancy related to development of IT software, IT integrated infrastructure and trading in computer and hardware, developing IT integrated infrastructure and executing other IT Infrastructure related contracts and trading in computer hardware.Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation on 03 May 2013, the entire undertaking of Crescent Digital Technologies Ltd (CDTL) and Swift IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd (SIISL), was transferred to the Company as a going concern with effect from 31st July 2012. In accordance with Scheme, 4,25,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up and ranking in pari-passu with existing Equity Shares were issued by Company to Equity Shareholders of Crescent Digital Technologies Ltd and Swift IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new equity share of Rs.10/- each in the Company credited as fully paid up for 1 equity
Read More
The PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd is ₹16.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd is 0 and 0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd is ₹2.95 and ₹28.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.60%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -88.20%, 6 Month at -75.87%, 3 Month at -23.69% and 1 Month at -4.08%.
