Summary

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Limited (erstwhile known Parag Shilpa Investments Limited) was incorporated on 17 May 1982 in Mumbai. The name of the Company changed from Parag Shilpa Investments Limited to PS IT Infrastructure & Services Limited in 2012-13. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, commodities and other related activities of capital market.As a part of expansion of business line, in year 2013, the Company acquired two IT Companies namely Swift Infrastructure & Services Ltd and Crescent Digital Technologies Ltd. These two companies are in businesses of consultancy related to development of IT software, IT integrated infrastructure and trading in computer and hardware, developing IT integrated infrastructure and executing other IT Infrastructure related contracts and trading in computer hardware.Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation on 03 May 2013, the entire undertaking of Crescent Digital Technologies Ltd (CDTL) and Swift IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd (SIISL), was transferred to the Company as a going concern with effect from 31st July 2012. In accordance with Scheme, 4,25,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up and ranking in pari-passu with existing Equity Shares were issued by Company to Equity Shareholders of Crescent Digital Technologies Ltd and Swift IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new equity share of Rs.10/- each in the Company credited as fully paid up for 1 equity

