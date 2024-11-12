Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 16 Oct 2024

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 together with Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Jul 2024

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 10 Apr 2024

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations for unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 9 Jan 2024