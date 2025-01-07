iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.94
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.57

0

0

180.46

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-43.25

Raw materials

-13.58

-0.01

0

-180.49

As % of sales

100.03

0

0

100.01

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales

0.36

0

0

0.02

Other costs

-0.09

-0.27

-0.17

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.7

0

0

0.09

Operating profit

-0.15

-0.35

-0.21

-0.24

OPM

-1.1

0

0

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.17

0.12

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.35

-0.04

-0.2

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.15

-0.35

-0.04

-0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.15

-0.35

-0.04

-0.2

yoy growth (%)

-57.44

735.97

-79.08

-791.59

NPM

-1.1

0

0

-0.11

PS IT Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.