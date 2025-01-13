iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pulsar International Ltd Balance Sheet

15.29
(-0.46%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:24:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pulsar International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.7

4.3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.31

0.82

0.68

0.75

Net Worth

11.01

5.12

3.68

3.75

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.01

5.12

3.68

3.75

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.95

3.8

3.66

3.62

Inventories

1.14

0.09

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.14

0.85

0.8

0.8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.25

2.86

2.86

2.82

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.58

0

0

0

Cash

0.06

1.32

0.02

0.13

Total Assets

11.01

5.12

3.68

3.75

Pulsar Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pulsar International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.