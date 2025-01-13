Pulsar International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.7
4.3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.31
0.82
0.68
0.75
Net Worth
11.01
5.12
3.68
3.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.01
5.12
3.68
3.75
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.95
3.8
3.66
3.62
Inventories
1.14
0.09
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.14
0.85
0.8
0.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.25
2.86
2.86
2.82
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.58
0
0
0
Cash
0.06
1.32
0.02
0.13
Total Assets
11.01
5.12
3.68
3.75
