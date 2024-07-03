iifl-logo-icon 1
Pulsar International Ltd Share Price

15.35
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16
  • Day's High16.15
  • 52 Wk High19.6
  • Prev. Close15.81
  • Day's Low15.11
  • 52 Wk Low 6.23
  • Turnover (lac)12.8
  • P/E45.17
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.85
  • EPS0.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)109.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pulsar International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Pulsar International Ltd Corporate Action

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Pulsar International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pulsar International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pulsar International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.7

4.3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.31

0.82

0.68

0.75

Net Worth

11.01

5.12

3.68

3.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.49

0.05

0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pulsar International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pulsar International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Devendrasinh Dalpatsinh Umat

Non Executive Director

JAYESHBHAI BHAILAL PATEL

Executive Director

Arvind Parmar

Executive Director

Vikas Gohil

Independent Director

Payalben Bharatkumar Sadhu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Potekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pulsar International Ltd

Summary

Pulsar International Limited was incorporated on 15 October 1990. The company is an investment company and presently engaged in the business of dealing in mutual fund units in India.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pulsar International Ltd share price today?

The Pulsar International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pulsar International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pulsar International Ltd is ₹109.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pulsar International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pulsar International Ltd is 45.17 and 8.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pulsar International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pulsar International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pulsar International Ltd is ₹6.23 and ₹19.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pulsar International Ltd?

Pulsar International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 170.09%, 3 Years at 336.57%, 1 Year at 123.94%, 6 Month at 27.29%, 3 Month at -8.72% and 1 Month at -3.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pulsar International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pulsar International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 91.82 %

