Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹16
Prev. Close₹15.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.8
Day's High₹16.15
Day's Low₹15.11
52 Week's High₹19.6
52 Week's Low₹6.23
Book Value₹1.85
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.58
P/E45.17
EPS0.35
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.7
4.3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.31
0.82
0.68
0.75
Net Worth
11.01
5.12
3.68
3.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.49
0.05
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Devendrasinh Dalpatsinh Umat
Non Executive Director
JAYESHBHAI BHAILAL PATEL
Executive Director
Arvind Parmar
Executive Director
Vikas Gohil
Independent Director
Payalben Bharatkumar Sadhu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Potekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pulsar International Ltd
Summary
Pulsar International Limited was incorporated on 15 October 1990. The company is an investment company and presently engaged in the business of dealing in mutual fund units in India.
Read More
The Pulsar International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pulsar International Ltd is ₹109.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pulsar International Ltd is 45.17 and 8.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pulsar International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pulsar International Ltd is ₹6.23 and ₹19.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pulsar International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 170.09%, 3 Years at 336.57%, 1 Year at 123.94%, 6 Month at 27.29%, 3 Month at -8.72% and 1 Month at -3.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.