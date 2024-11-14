Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from October 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of said financial results are made public. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 14% November, 2024 has inter-alia adopted and approved: 1) The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 2) Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30 September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the investment in the well-established chemical-based company Arham Biochem Private Limited and to evaluate the opportunity to invest in Arham Biochem Private Limited through cash and a swap of equity shares based on the Valuation of both companies. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company allotted 64,90,000 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each to those eligible shareholders of the company whose name appeared in the Register of Shareholders / List of Benificial Owner maintained by the Company as on Record Date: 28.09.2024

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To deliberate on the proposal for issuing Bonus Shares to our existing shareholders. 2. To review and consider a business proposal aimed at exploring potential synergies and forward integration strategies designed to meet the evolving requirements of our customers. The Board Meeting to be held on 12/08/2024 has been revised to 22/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/08/2024 has been revised to 22/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2024) The Board has approved issue of Bonus Shares out of free reserves to the existing Equity Shareholders in the Ratio 1:10 of nominal value of Rs. 1/-. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve the Financial Result for QTR1 and other Business Proposal. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 19th July, 2024 has inter-alia adopted and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 2nd May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from April 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith submitting the following: a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. b) Independent Audit Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation33 (3)(d) of the Listing Regulations signed by Mr. Vikas Gohil, Director of the Company. Financial Results Q4 and Y2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Shift in Corporate Office of the company

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024

PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. 1. Alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. The Record Date will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are as attached herewith in Annexure-A. 2. Alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MOA) on account of sub-division of equity shares, subject to approval of shareholders through postal Ballot of the Company. 1. Alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. The Record Date will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are as attached herewith in Annexure-A. 2. Alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MOA) on account of sub-division of equity shares, subject to approval of shareholders through postal Ballot of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024