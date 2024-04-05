Alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. The Record Date will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are as attached herewith in Annexure-A. Intimation of Record Date as per Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.04.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD. (512591) RECORD DATE 19.04.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 19/04/2024 DR-614/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE183U01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 19/04/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.04.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240410-19 dated April 10, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD. (512591) New ISIN No. INE183U01022 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 19-04-2024 (DR- 614/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.04.2024)