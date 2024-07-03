R R Financial Consultants Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.8
6.39
3.95
4.88
5.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.8
6.39
3.95
4.88
5.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.26
-0.01
0.08
0.04
Total Income
5.8
6.65
3.94
4.96
5.53
Total Expenditure
5.1
6.11
4.12
4.85
4.72
PBIDT
0.69
0.53
-0.18
0.11
0.81
Interest
0.16
0.13
0.22
0.18
0.2
PBDT
0.53
0.4
-0.4
-0.07
0.6
Depreciation
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.11
0.08
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.11
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.38
0.28
-0.59
-0.11
0.56
Minority Interest After NP
-0.04
0.03
-0.03
-0.02
0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.41
0.26
-0.56
-0.1
0.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.41
0.26
-0.56
-0.1
0.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.37
0.23
-0.51
-0.09
0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.07
11.07
11.07
11.07
11.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.89
8.29
-4.55
2.25
14.75
PBDTM(%)
9.13
6.25
-10.12
-1.43
10.92
PATM(%)
6.55
4.38
-14.93
-2.25
10.2
No Record Found
