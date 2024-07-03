R R Financial Consultants Ltd Quarterly Results

iifl-logo-icon 1
18.1
(-2.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.8

6.39

3.95

4.88

5.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.8

6.39

3.95

4.88

5.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.26

-0.01

0.08

0.04

Total Income

5.8

6.65

3.94

4.96

5.53

Total Expenditure

5.1

6.11

4.12

4.85

4.72

PBIDT

0.69

0.53

-0.18

0.11

0.81

Interest

0.16

0.13

0.22

0.18

0.2

PBDT

0.53

0.4

-0.4

-0.07

0.6

Depreciation

0.05

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.11

0.08

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.11

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.38

0.28

-0.59

-0.11

0.56

Minority Interest After NP

-0.04

0.03

-0.03

-0.02

0.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.41

0.26

-0.56

-0.1

0.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.41

0.26

-0.56

-0.1

0.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.37

0.23

-0.51

-0.09

0.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.07

11.07

11.07

11.07

11.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.89

8.29

-4.55

2.25

14.75

PBDTM(%)

9.13

6.25

-10.12

-1.43

10.92

PATM(%)

6.55

4.38

-14.93

-2.25

10.2

