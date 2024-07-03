Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹20.5
Prev. Close₹19.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹20.5
Day's Low₹18.6
52 Week's High₹31
52 Week's Low₹13.86
Book Value₹35.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.57
P/E390.6
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.07
11.07
11.07
11.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.18
28.16
28.16
28.16
Net Worth
39.25
39.23
39.23
39.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.4
-1.85
-0.02
-1.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19.75
18.26
14.43
12.47
16.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.75
18.26
14.43
12.47
16.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.12
0.14
0.31
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajat Prasad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aditya Chandra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SUBHASH NARANG
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Priyanka Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kalpana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by R R Financial Consultants Ltd
Summary
R R Financial Consultants, started by two Chartered Accountant brothers with entreprenurial zeal in Delhi in the late 1980s has today grown to be one of the leading player in the Indian Financial Service sector. The company is leading financial services company and has earned a distinction in the field of Capital raising, Insurance & Broking services and research and advisory services. It has verticals i.e. Stock & Commodity Broking, Financial Product Distribution, Insurance Broking, Investment Banking and Lending Business. The Company is presently engaged in following activities: Research, life Insurance, Mutual Funds, Equity, General Insurance, IPO and Commodities.The Company is providing corporate advisory services like arranging for bill discounting inter corporate deposits fund placement and investment in money market instruments. They have an existing client base of blue chip companies institutions and high networth clients.The company which has commenced its operation as a active member of Delhi Stock Exchange has built network for distribution of financial products. This effort of the company helped it today to become the second largest retail distributior of Financial Products in India. Later in 1995 the company has registered itself with SEBI as a Category 1 Merchant Banker.In 2000-01 the company has restructured its business activities and hived off its retail distribution business into a subsidiary company RR Investors Capital Services Pvt Ltd. Further the researc
The R R Financial Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R R Financial Consultants Ltd is ₹20.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R R Financial Consultants Ltd is 390.6 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R R Financial Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R R Financial Consultants Ltd is ₹13.86 and ₹31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R R Financial Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.00%, 3 Years at 47.39%, 1 Year at 24.55%, 6 Month at 8.50%, 3 Month at 0.26% and 1 Month at -2.64%.
