R R Financial Consultants Ltd Share Price

18.6
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.5
  • Day's High20.5
  • 52 Wk High31
  • Prev. Close19.53
  • Day's Low18.6
  • 52 Wk Low 13.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E390.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.5
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.57
  • Div. Yield0
R R Financial Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

20.5

Prev. Close

19.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

20.5

Day's Low

18.6

52 Week's High

31

52 Week's Low

13.86

Book Value

35.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.57

P/E

390.6

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

R R Financial Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

R R Financial Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

R R Financial Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.40%

Non-Promoter- 31.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R R Financial Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.07

11.07

11.07

11.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.18

28.16

28.16

28.16

Net Worth

39.25

39.23

39.23

39.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.4

-1.85

-0.02

-1.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19.75

18.26

14.43

12.47

16.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.75

18.26

14.43

12.47

16.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.12

0.14

0.31

0.25

R R Financial Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R R Financial Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajat Prasad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aditya Chandra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SUBHASH NARANG

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Priyanka Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kalpana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R R Financial Consultants Ltd

Summary

R R Financial Consultants, started by two Chartered Accountant brothers with entreprenurial zeal in Delhi in the late 1980s has today grown to be one of the leading player in the Indian Financial Service sector. The company is leading financial services company and has earned a distinction in the field of Capital raising, Insurance & Broking services and research and advisory services. It has verticals i.e. Stock & Commodity Broking, Financial Product Distribution, Insurance Broking, Investment Banking and Lending Business. The Company is presently engaged in following activities: Research, life Insurance, Mutual Funds, Equity, General Insurance, IPO and Commodities.The Company is providing corporate advisory services like arranging for bill discounting inter corporate deposits fund placement and investment in money market instruments. They have an existing client base of blue chip companies institutions and high networth clients.The company which has commenced its operation as a active member of Delhi Stock Exchange has built network for distribution of financial products. This effort of the company helped it today to become the second largest retail distributior of Financial Products in India. Later in 1995 the company has registered itself with SEBI as a Category 1 Merchant Banker.In 2000-01 the company has restructured its business activities and hived off its retail distribution business into a subsidiary company RR Investors Capital Services Pvt Ltd. Further the researc
Company FAQs

What is the R R Financial Consultants Ltd share price today?

The R R Financial Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of R R Financial Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R R Financial Consultants Ltd is ₹20.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R R Financial Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R R Financial Consultants Ltd is 390.6 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R R Financial Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R R Financial Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R R Financial Consultants Ltd is ₹13.86 and ₹31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R R Financial Consultants Ltd?

R R Financial Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.00%, 3 Years at 47.39%, 1 Year at 24.55%, 6 Month at 8.50%, 3 Month at 0.26% and 1 Month at -2.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R R Financial Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R R Financial Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.59 %

