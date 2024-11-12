iifl-logo-icon 1
R R Financial Consultants Ltd Board Meeting

15.75
(-2.96%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:55:00 PM

R R Fin. Cons. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
RR FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30 th September 2024 and 2. Limited Review Report thereon required under Regulation 33(3) of the listing Regulations. Pursuant to Reg 30 , unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 5.00 pm, has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1) Approved the Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company and report of the Board of Directors & Auditors Report for financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2) Made necessary arrangements to call the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Friday, 27th September 2024 at 12.30 pm. 3) Decided to close the Register of Members (ROM) and Share Transfer Books of the Company from 21.09.2024 to 27.09.2024 (both days inclusive); 4) Approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company; and 5) Appointed Practicing Company Secretaries as scrutinizers for the purpose of 37TH AGM. The Board meeting commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M. You are requested to take the above information on records and oblige
Board Meeting15 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
RR FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; and 2. Limited Review Report thereon required under Regulation 33(3) of the listing Regulations. Please find attached the following: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (LRR) on the un-audited financial results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 - standalone and consolidated both. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
RR FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and 2. Audit Report thereon required under Regulation 33(3) of the listing Regulations. You are requested to take the same on record and disseminate the same for the information of investors. Please find attached the following: 1. The Annual-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Audit Report (AR) on the Annual-Audited Financial Result - Standalone and Consolidated both. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 PM and concluded at 02:45 PM. Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
Acceptance of proposal /offer for subscribing shares on right issue basis.
Board Meeting22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f., 22.02.2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
RR FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 and LRR report thereon as required under Regulation 33(3) (a) of the listing Regulations. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, 14TH February, 2024 at 2:30 PM at registered office of the Company inter alias has: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report (LRR) on the Un-Audited Financial Result - Standalone & Consolidated both were considered and approved. Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

