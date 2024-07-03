R R Financial Consultants Ltd Summary

R R Financial Consultants, started by two Chartered Accountant brothers with entreprenurial zeal in Delhi in the late 1980s has today grown to be one of the leading player in the Indian Financial Service sector. The company is leading financial services company and has earned a distinction in the field of Capital raising, Insurance & Broking services and research and advisory services. It has verticals i.e. Stock & Commodity Broking, Financial Product Distribution, Insurance Broking, Investment Banking and Lending Business. The Company is presently engaged in following activities: Research, life Insurance, Mutual Funds, Equity, General Insurance, IPO and Commodities.The Company is providing corporate advisory services like arranging for bill discounting inter corporate deposits fund placement and investment in money market instruments. They have an existing client base of blue chip companies institutions and high networth clients.The company which has commenced its operation as a active member of Delhi Stock Exchange has built network for distribution of financial products. This effort of the company helped it today to become the second largest retail distributior of Financial Products in India. Later in 1995 the company has registered itself with SEBI as a Category 1 Merchant Banker.In 2000-01 the company has restructured its business activities and hived off its retail distribution business into a subsidiary company RR Investors Capital Services Pvt Ltd. Further the research deparment of the company is hived off to another subsidiary i.e RR Information & Investment Research Pvt. Ltd. The same year RR Financials has promoted a new venture RR Brokerage Assurance services Pvt Ltd., a risk managment and advisory services company.