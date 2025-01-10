TO THE MEMBERS OF R R FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of R R FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statements of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statements of changes in equity and Statements of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and change in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards(Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March, 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred as the “order”), based on our audit, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:-

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from Our examination of those books;

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statements of Profit and Loss (including Other comprehensive income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statements and Standalone statements change in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”,

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its standalone financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 44,52 and 65 to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses during the year ended 31st March, 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year in consideration.

iv. a. The Companys Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as .disclosed in the Note No. 59 to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Companys Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 60 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as prescribed under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statements.

v. The Board of Directors of the Company has neither proposed nor declared any dividend during the year, accordingly the provisions of Rule 11(f) is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with

As the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that: i. a. The Company has maintained proper records of Property, Plants and Equipment but full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plants and Equipment has not been recorded.

b. The company does not have intangible assets;

c. According to information and explanation given to us the management during the year has physically verified the Property, Plants and Equipment in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination of records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company as at the Balance Sheet date.

e. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

f. As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. According to the information and explanation given to us physical verification of inventory of shares /debentures has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and discrepancies noticed on such physical verification between physical stocks and books records were not material considering the operations of the company and the same have been properly dealt with in the book of account.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. iii. a. During the year the company has made investments in, provided guarantee, security given, granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, as per following details-

Particulars Guarantee s. In lakhs Security Loans/Investment Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - 125 115.24 - Associates - -- -- - Others - 6.25 -- Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - -Subsidiaries - - 1272.6 1694.5 - Joint Ventures - - 0 -- - Associates - -- -- - Others - 6.25

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest;

c. There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

d. Since the term of arrangement does not stipulate any repayment schedule we are unable to comment whether the amount is overdue or not. e. No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as per following details-

Aggregate Amount % of Total outstanding Promoter Related Parties 1777.79 Lakhs 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013, with respect to loans and advances given, investment made to the extent applicable to the Company. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee or provided any security in connection with a loan to other body corporate or person.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the companies Act 2013, and the rules framed there under to the extent applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the companies Act 2013, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

vii. a. According to the records of the Company and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing its undisputed statutory dues such as Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, goods and service tax Customs Duty, Excise Duty, and any other material statutory dues whichever is applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to me, no statutory due is outstanding on account of dispute except GST Demand for F.Y 2017-18. Rs.2.58 Lacs as pending in Appeal.

viii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) According to the records of the Company examined by me and the information and explanation given to me the company does not have any loans or borrowings from the financial institution or bank or debenture holders as at the balance sheet date. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(ix(a)) of the Order is not applicable

b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person during the year on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures except company has become Joint Borrower on loan sanctioned amounting to Rs. 10 Crore to a Subsidiary from Bank.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the companies Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvi. a. The company has obtained registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b. In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

c. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company is not required to spend any amount under sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, the reporting para 3(xx) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of R R FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In Our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.