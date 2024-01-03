Rachit Prints Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.91
1.91
1.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.55
1.52
1.2
Net Worth
5.46
3.43
3.11
Minority Interest
Debt
6.39
14.79
11.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
11.9
18.23
14.75
Fixed Assets
5.73
6.34
5.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
Networking Capital
6.13
11.69
8.14
Inventories
3.59
6.57
5.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.51
6.32
8.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.15
3.84
2.53
Sundry Creditors
-6.21
-4.72
-7.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.91
-0.32
-0.49
Cash
0.04
0.2
1.52
Total Assets
11.9
18.23
14.76
